Panda's Box Unveils 'Mantra Chanting Plush Toys' - Blending Devotion and Playfulness for Joyful Learning

New Delhi [India], December 1: Panda's Box, a leader in creating purposeful toys and learning tools, has recently launched two new products, "Mantra Chanting Baby Shiva and Devi Saraswati Plush Toys," to their collection and has also initiated shipping to the US market.

Aimed at introducing toddlers to the world of spiritual learning, Panda's Box designs and markets toys that help parents build strong moral foundation for their little ones from an early age. Inspired by Hindu Mythology, Panda's Box collection showcases beloved deities such as Baby Ganesha, Baby Krishna, Baby Rama, Baby Hanuman, Devi Lakshmi, Devi Durga, the newly launched Devi Saraswati, and Baby Shiva. These plush toys, crafted from cuddly materials, offer a comforting and bonding experience for the toddlers. They sing prayers and mantras in children's voices, creating a relatable devotional experience. Beyond encouraging respect for our deities, these toys provide a welcome break from digital screens, encouraging imaginative play and storytelling. Moreover, they contribute to enhancing sensory, gross, and fine motor skills, supporting a child's overall development.

Since its launch in 2022, the brand has had remarkable growth. It ended its first FY at 1 crore ARR (annual run rate) and is expected to grow 6x this year. The product range has expanded from three to eight toys, with plans to launch an additional four toys by the year-end, aiming for a total of 12 products and a SKU count exceeding 25.

"We're thrilled to introduce our latest 'Mantra Chanting Plush Toys,' a blend of devotion and playfulness. The brand aspires to foster a world where every child grows up surrounded by the beauty of their cultural heritage and spiritual wisdom." said Sukriti Mendiratta, Founder of Panda's Box.

Sukriti Mendiratta is a seasoned marketer and brings a wealth of experience on board from her previous roles in brand and marketing communications at esteemed B2C and B2B brands like Sugar Free, Revlon, Hyundai, and Cosmo Films. An MBA graduate from Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication and a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, Sukriti is a lifelong learner and seeker of spiritual wisdom.

With a committed team of 7 members, the brand is committed to deepening its footprint both in India and the USA, boasting a customer base exceeding 20,000. It caters to a diverse audience, including first time parents, contemporary parents staying in nuclear families, and technologically adept grandparents.

Endorsed by BIS and ASTM certifications, these meticulously crafted toys, fashioned from secure and non-toxic plush fabric, are accompanied by a convenient storage bag. Available through multiple online platforms, including their D2C website, Amazon, Flipkart, Firstcry, Jiomart, and Meesho, these products have recently become accessible on Amazon USA as well.

Moving forward, Panda's Box is committed to broadening its product range, incorporating personalization choices, and expanding its international distribution network to reach a global audience.

For more information about Panda's Box and to explore their enchanting collection, visit www.pandasbox.in

