Pando is recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2022

Pando today announced that it was recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies at the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2022 Awards - a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years.

Co-founder and CEO of Pando, Nitin Jayakrishnan, credits the increasing focus enterprises are putting on supply and fulfillment assurance globally along with the Pando team's customer-first approach to business for the immense growth shown over the years.

He said, "As inflation peaks, interest rates spike, consumption falters, and manufacturing gets localized both in USA and Asia, supply chain technology as a "Defensive IT" investment is rapidly increasing - it has never been more urgent for manufacturers, distributors and retailers to tighten margins and service levels with technology, to retain their customers, and defend their revenues. A huge shout out to Pando's team and customers for trusting Pando!"

"Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today's highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry, and especially in the challenging year of 2022 which has forced us to pivot, transform and fast track digitisation," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2022, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. "We congratulate Pando on being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India."

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

