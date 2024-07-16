Pankaj Fitkariwala Rejoins 360 ONE as Chief Operating Officer

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: 360 ONE has announced the appointment of Pankaj Fitkariwala as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Pankaj, a founding member of 360 ONE, brings with him a wealth of experience and a legacy of transformative contributions to the firm.

Pankaj returns to 360 ONE after a four-year stint outside the firm, during which he served as the COO of Avendus Wealth and Avendus Finance. Most recently, he co-founded Wealth Fintech GoalTeller, a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor and distributor of financial products. His impressive career spans over two decades, including tenures at Kotak Mahindra Group, ABN AMRO Bank, and Barclays Bank.

As COO, Pankaj will focus on key firm-wide strategic initiatives and drive the next phase of transformation at 360 ONE. His responsibilities will encompass Operations, Services and Risk across all business areas, and he will also be deeply involved in Technology developments across the company.

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO, 360 ONE, said, "Pankaj played a pivotal role in his previous 12-year tenure at 360 ONE, and was instrumental in establishing and scaling our Operations, Technology, Risk, and other critical functions. His extensive experience and innovative mindset will be invaluable as we embark on new strategic initiatives to drive our growth."

Pankaj Fitkariwala, COO, 360 ONE, said, "I am extremely pleased to be working again with the dynamic team at 360 ONE. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success and focusing on innovation, operational excellence and strategic growth."

About 360 ONE

360 ONE is among the leading wealth and alternates-focused asset management firms in India. It is the investment and financial advisor to 7200+ relevant families in the High-Net-Worth (HNW) and Ultra-HNW segments, with an AUM of around INR 4,67,000 crores (USD 56.3 bn).

360 ONE is an embodiment of two words that are extremely important to the firm, '360' represents the holistic view we take of the 'ONE' person whose interests are always first: Our Client. Our refreshed brand identity reinforces the commitment towards our clients' financial success and celebrates the continued pursuit of excellence.

360 ONE is one of the pioneers in the industry to bring about product innovations. The firm has won more than 170 awards of repute over 16 years, including Best Private Bank, India at Euromoney Awards, Best Domestic Private Bank in India at Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction and Asiamoney Private Banking Awards 2023, and Best Private Bank for HNWIs, India at The Asset Triple A Private Banking and Wealth Management Awards 2023.

Headquartered in Mumbai, 360 ONE has 1200+ employees and a presence in 5 major global financial hubs and 25 locations in India.

Media Contact

Anil Mascarenhas

Senior Executive VP - Communications

360 ONE

+91 9967576026 | anil.mascarenhas@360.one

Adfactors PR

Joelle Fernandes: +91 9833411501

Vanshika Swami: +91 7021000683

360oneteam@adfactorspr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor