Panorama Music acquires the music of film Joon

New Delhi (India), November 10: Panorama Music has acquired the music rights to the film Joon, directed by Barnali Ray Shukla, starring Neha Dinesh Anand, Akshay Sharma, Rahul Duhan and Anahita Amani Singh. The film produced by Dark Chocolate Films has music composed by Akshay Sharma and Protijyoti Ghosh, while Barnali has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film.

The film has an interesting narrative about how, one summer in the mountains during his first biking trip with his friends, the cool and casual Sid sees a new side to him when he meets Joon a few days before her wedding. Will Joon and Sid cross paths in life again, and how does one know who is the one for you?

Says Barnali Ray Shukla, “I am glad that Panorama Music has taken the responsibility of music distribution of my very second feature film as a writer, director and this time also the producer. This youthful film is relatable, and I hope it will be liked by everyone who watches it. Panorama Music, being associated with the film, takes us one step ahead in the right direction.”

The film has five melodious songs sung by Protijyoti Ghosh, Hamsika Iyer and Akshay Sharma that take the story forward through some foot-tapping, coming-of-age, heartwarming and heartbreaking lyrics.

Joon is slated to release soon.

