Panorama Music's new song Teri Judai by Kabir Athar touches heartstrings

The melodious song captures the unbearable feeling of loneliness and the pain of a broken heart.

Teri Judai, a new song by music label Panorama Music, is sure to touch the heart like a few others.

An ode to love and life, the heart touching song, penned, composed, and sung by the duo of Kabir-Athar, makes listeners feel the pain of a broken heart.

shows a lover remembering the happy times he had shared with his loved one when they were together. The song captures the unbearable feeling of loneliness and how the good moments became a thing of the past as she went away. Kabir-Athar's immersive voice reflects the range of emotions throughout the song, which features Tanisha Pal as the female lead, and has been shot and edited by Rishabh Bhatnagar.

"Teri Judai has everything. It talks about love, the grace of God, and the lonely heart. While working on the song, we wanted it to capture a whole range of expressions, emotions, and moods, and we are delighted and humbled by the love and praise it has received. It is like everything fell together - the words, the music, the vocals, and the beautiful picturisation. We are confident Teri Judai will touch the heartstrings of listeners and viewers," say Kabir-Athar about their latest collaboration.

Teri Judia song was released on Panorama Music's YouTube channel on February 12 and has received a very good initial response.

The song is also streaming on all major music streaming platforms such as Wynk, JioSaavn, Spotify, Resso, Amazon, and Apple Music.

