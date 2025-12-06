Panorama Studios Partners With Pen Studios To Acquire Worldwide Theatrical And Digital Rights Of The Most Anticipated Malayalam Film-- Drishyam 3

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: In one of the biggest Pan-India film acquisition deals of the year, Panorama Studios in collaboration with Pen Studios has secured the worldwide theatrical & digital rights to the highly anticipated Malayalam film Drishyam 3. Written and Directed by Jeethu Joseph and headlined by legendary actor Mohanlal, the film is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, led by Antony Perumbavoor.

Drishyam stands among the most influential and celebrated cinematic franchises in Indian cinema. With its legacy of record-breaking box office milestones, extraordinary fan engagement, and multiple acclaimed remakes including the Hindi adaptations produced by Panorama Studios, with Drishyam 2 directed by Abhishek Pathak the franchise remains one of the most compelling and widely discussed s of contemporary storytelling.

For Panorama Studios, the acquisition is both sentimental and strategic. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, "For me, Drishyam is more than a film it has been a transformative journey for Indian cinema. Acquiring these worldwide rights to the original Malayalam franchise is a proud and emotional moment. With our global distribution strength, we intend to make Drishyam 3 one of India's biggest international releases."

Echoing industry optimism, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Director, Pen Studios, said, "With Drishyam 3, we continue our mission of taking exceptional Indian stories to the world. Our partnership with Panorama Studios strengthens this vision and ensures the film reaches the global platform it truly deserves."

Producer Antony Perumbavoor added, "With Panorama Studios and Pen Studios coming together, the Malayalam Drishyam 3 will now reach audiences at a scale we always believed it deserved. It's truly gratifying to see the story move forward with such support and shared vision."

Actor Mohanlal shared, "Georgekutty has stayed with me for years in my thoughts, in the audience's emotions, and in the silence between the lines. Returning to him feels like meeting an old friend with new secrets. I'm excited for the audience to see where his journey leads."

Director Jeethu Joseph added, "Stories like Drishyam don't end they evolve. And seeing this partnership come together feels like the right step for the journey ahead. We've always believed this story deserved a global stage, and now, with this collaboration, it feels like the world is finally ready for Georgekutty's next move."

The announcement also aligns with Panorama Studios' expansion into Kerala as part of its long-term commitment to Malayalam storytelling. The studio is actively collaborating with acclaimed talent and emerging filmmakers, strengthening its mission to take Malayalam cinema to national and global audiences.

