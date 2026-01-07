Panorama Studios Signs Nivin Pauly For INR 100 Crore - Historic Multi-Film Deal - A First For Malayalam Cinema

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: Panorama Studios, one of India's leading film production and distribution houses, has announced a landmark collaboration with acclaimed Malayalam actor and producer Nivin Pauly to produce a slate of Malayalam feature films with a cumulative budget of ₹100 crore. The films will be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak for Panorama Studios, and produced by Nivin Pauly.

Panorama Studios, since its inception, has consistently delivered award-winning content alongside major box-office successes, attracting top talent from across the industry. From its groundbreaking debut with Omkara to blockbuster hits such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2, Drishyam 1 & 2, Raid 1 & 2, and Shaitaanwith Drishyam 3 currently in the makingthe studio has earned over 50 prestigious awards.

Nivin Pauly, one of the most celebrated actors and producers in Malayalam cinema, is known for his versatility and strong script sense, having delivered several iconic performances across genres. He is the recipient of two Kerala State Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, two Kerala Film Critics Association Awards, and six SIIMA Awards.

This collaboration reflects Panorama Studios' continued expansion into Malayalam cinema, with a focused intent on backing strong storytelling, credible talent, and commercially viable content. The multi-film slate will span multiple genres and sensibilities, combining content-driven narratives with mainstream appeal, and is aimed at audiences across India and international markets.

Commenting on the association, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman of Panorama Studios, said,

"Malayalam cinema has consistently set benchmarks for storytelling and performance-driven films. Partnering with Nivin Pauly, who represents credibility, talent, and mass connect, is a natural progression for Panorama Studios. This collaboration is our way of investing in meaningful cinema at scale and building long-term creative partnerships in the South."

Sharing his excitement, Nivin Pauly, Actor & Producer, said, "This collaboration with Panorama Studios is extremely exciting for me, both as an actor and as a producer. Their vision, scale, and commitment to quality cinema align perfectly with the kind of stories I want to be part of. Together, we aim to create films that are rooted, entertaining, and impactful."

With this collaboration, Panorama Studios and Nivin Pauly come together to shape the next phase of Malayalam cinema by combining strong creative vision, star power, and substantial investment. The upcoming slate promises compelling stories, top-tier talent, and cinema that resonates across regions, further strengthening Malayalam cinema's growing influence on the national and global stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor