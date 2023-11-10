Pantaloons and Urmila Nimbalkar add a little Rivaaz mein Razzmatazz at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], November 10: The city of Pune witnessed a spellbinding fusion of artistry and innovation as Pantaloons, the celebrated fashion brand under Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., unveiled a spectacular Rangoli entirely crafted from dominoes.

Pantaloons is long known for its commitment of embracing diverse cultural traditions. The brand's commitment is towards establishing memorable experiences for its young customers & this year, in the spirit of adding a bit of razzmatazz to the festive season, Pantaloons teamed up with Karan Singh and Manzar Alam - artists with a remarkable track record in the world of domino art - to bring a unique concept to life.

These two creative minds created a seamless and captivating pattern, with a whopping 16000+ dominoes capturing the essence of both Rangoli and domino art. The artists took a collective of 70 hours to put this 400 sq ft wonder together.

Actress Urmila Nimbalkar added a magical touch as she triggered the first domino, its ripples unveiled a finely crafted pattern of spirals that paid homage to timeless rangoli tradition. Mall visitors at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Pune, cheered on as they were treated to this extraordinary celebration.

