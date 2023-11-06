Pantaloons Unveils its First-of-kind Shopping Experience 'Pantaloons OnLoop' in India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Pantaloons, India's leading fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., in a historic step towards transforming the fashion retail environment, announced the grand launch of its very first Pantaloons OnLoop store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru today.

Pantaloons OnLoop is a playful, distinctive, technology-first experiential store, designed for the young and modern customer who is seeking fun and excitement in all they do.

The new store spread over a sprawling 70,000 sq. ft. is a sensory feast, offering experiences beyond fashion, with a spectrum of 50+ fashion brands across categories of Apparel, Footwear, Watches, Sunglasses, Cosmetics, Bags and more. The store will house renowned ethnic wear brands Tasva, Jaypore alongside Pantaloons exclusive brands like Rangmanch, Akkriti, Indus Route etc. Also, present are iconic sportswear classics such as Puma and Skechers, alongside brands like GIVA, Korean skincare brand Quench, all under one roof, guaranteeing a fashion-first experience. The store also hosts the first Coco Leni eyewear store in Bengaluru.

Smart Trial Rooms, Endless Aisle, and a Customisation zone with heat transfer technology as well as options like embroidered badges, customized bag tags & more, elevate the shopping experience, allowing for seamless browsing and trying on your favourite ensembles.

Commenting on the launch of the new concept, Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO, Pantaloons, Style Up and Marigold Lane said, "Pantaloons has over the years become a fashion playground for the young modern shopper. Taking this to the next level, I am delighted to introduce Pantaloons OnLoop as the 'go-to' destination for the Gen Z, seeking all things lifestyle and fashion. Envisioned as a theatre of imagination, Pantaloons OnLoop offers the customer an unparalleled shopping experience."

For the next generation of customers who live their lives on loop, Pantaloons OnLoop represents a destination for Fun loop that they will keep coming back to.

As a playground for fashion, Pantaloons offers a wide variety of styles across categories and occasions. The brand speaks to the ever-evolving millennial customer of today who is confident and expressive. Be it through the physical retail experience or online, the Pantaloons experience is exciting, friendly and uplifting. With a vibrant, expressive and fun loving approach to style, the brand seeks to enable the customer to be their fashionable best.

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 12,418 Cr. spanning retail space of 10.8 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2023), it is India's first billion dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2023).

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailer.

The Company's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, Amongst India's largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok and Galeries Lafayette.

Van Heusen Innerwear, Athleisure and Active wear is establishing itself as India's most innovative and fashionable brand. The Company's foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantnu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market. With a focus on Fashion & Lifestyle categories, TMRW is building a portfolio of the most loved consumer brands that tap into the significant growth potential in India and globally.

