Paptech Corp Pvt. Ltd. Secures USD 1 Million Debt Fundraising to Drive Expansion and Strengthen Supply Chain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Paptech Corp Pvt. Ltd., a leading distributor in the packaging boards industry, announces its successful debt fundraising of USD 1 million from banks and financial institutions. The raised funds, a mix of secured and unsecured debt, will be used to support the company's working capital needs, ensuring smooth operations and expansion capabilities.

Strengthening Global Supply Chain

This round marks the beginning of a larger effort by Paptech Corp to revolutionize its supply chain by sourcing materials from international markets. The current fundraising serves as a launchpad, with plans underway to secure additional debt and Letter of Credit (LC) facilities from international banks. These future capital injections will support the import requirements necessary to meet growing demand and increase operational capacity.

"As part of our ongoing strategy to scale our operations, this debt financing will allow us to streamline our supply chain while continuing to provide high-quality products to our clients," said Rushabh Savla, the Founder of Paptech Corp Pvt. Ltd. "Debt funding is not only a more cost-effective option compared to equity funding, but it also enables us to maintain financial agility as we expand."

Strategic Partnerships and Future Growth

In addition to its financial growth, Paptech has developed a strong partnership with Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), one of the world's largest paper mills. This relationship positions Paptech as one of the few distributors of APP's packaging boards in India, enabling the company to provide high-quality materials to its clients in the packaging sector.

"We have been profitable since day one, and we are poised to double both our top and bottom lines in the next year. Our foray into international markets with imports as well as exports is key to that strategy," the Founder added.

Technological Innovations

In addition to expanding its supply chain, Paptech Corp is making strides in innovation. The company has developed a proprietary application aimed at improving stock management and providing clients with a seamless interface for searching and managing inventory. This technology is currently in the process of being patented, underscoring Paptech's commitment to both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

As Paptech continues its growth journey, this recent debt fundraising milestone represents a significant step toward achieving its long-term business goals.

Paptech Corp Pvt. Ltd. is a leading distributor in the packaging boards industry, known for its strong partnerships and innovative solutions. With a focus on sustainable growth and profitability, Paptech aims to reshape the industry through strategic global partnerships and cutting-edge technology.

