PAR 3 MASTERS Makes History: Kashmir Hosts Its First-Ever Pitch & Putt Golf Tournament at Royal Springs Golf Club

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19: Kashmir witnessed a historic sporting milestone as the scenic Royal Springs Golf Club hosted the valley's first-ever Pitch & Putt golf tournament, marking the launch of Season 2 of the India Tour of PAR 3 MASTERS. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Hills, the event brought together members of RSGC for a day of competitive spirit, camaraderie, and celebration of this exciting short-format version of golf.

The tournament drew 64 participants across categories, including amateurs, seasoned golfers, and lady players. A specially designed Par 3 course layout provided a unique challenge, testing precision, short game, and nerves under pressure. The Royal Springs Golf Club team, under the leadership of Ghalib M. Shah, ensured world-class playing conditions for the participants.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah emphasized the importance of the event, stating: "The remarkable response to the PAR 3 MASTERS in Srinagar reflects the rising enthusiasm for Pitch & Putt in India. Hosting Kashmir's first tournament at the prestigious Royal Springs Golf Club is a moment of pride, and we are confident it will inspire many more players in the region to embrace the sport." His participation added great motivation for the players, as he not only graced the event but also played and enjoyed the format himself.

Rajan Sehgal, President of the Indian Golf Tourism Association, added: "The PAR 3 MASTERS is India's premier Pitch & Putt tournament series, designed to bring the thrill of short-format golf to players of all levels. Focused on accessibility, inclusivity, and skill-building, the series is driving the growth of Pitch & Putt across the nation while also promoting golf as a sport and tourism opportunity."

Mr. Mushtaq Burza, Chairman of Ahad Group of Hotels and hospitality partner for the event, remarked: "Such events send out a strong message to the world that Kashmir is once again a land of complete peace. We want to welcome more and more visitors to the Valley, encouraging them to play and discover its beautiful golf courses, including the picturesque Pahalgam Golf Course and many others."

In the Men's Category, Ghalib M. Shah emerged as the champion, with Dr. Altaf Ramzan finishing runner-up. In the Female Category, Reem Khanday claimed the title, while Rubina Farooq secured the runner-up spot, marking strong performances in this landmark debut.

Adding to the excitement, the "Accuracy Drive - Closest to the Pin" contest was won by Qazi Fasi, showcasing precision and skill.

The event was organized by Can and Able Entertainment, one of India's leading sports and entertainment management companies with Royal Ranthambore as the Celebrations Partner and IGP as the Gifting Partner.

Munish Arora, Founder of Can and Able and President of the Indian Pitch & Putt Association (IPPA), said: "With its remarkable success, the PAR 3 MASTERS has set the stage for more innovative golfing experiences, paving the way for the future of Pitch & Putt in India. Now that we are officially approved and recognized by FIPPA, we are ready to take this sport to the next level with specially crafted Pitch & Putt courses in the pipeline."

The Srinagar edition not only celebrated competitive golf but also highlighted Kashmir's immense potential as a golf tourism destination, showcasing its world-class infrastructure and scenic beauty. With this historic debut, the PAR 3 MASTERS has firmly established its presence in North India and set the foundation for more Pitch & Putt events across the country.

