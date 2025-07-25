Paradigm Realty launches one of a kind luxury offering 'The Marquis Collection - a finely curated experiential living' eyeing a GDV of INR 3500 Crore

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: As a first mover in Mumbai's vibrant real estate ecosystem, Paradigm Realty is setting new standards in luxury living with their Marquis collection. These developments bring together the foundational tenets of coveted neighbourhoods, exquisite design, world-class craftsmanship and spacious layouts to offer comprehensive lifestyle upgrades to discerning homebuyers.

The Marquis collection comprises of standalone ultra-luxury developments. The Marquis collection comprise of both standalone Green Acres in Pali Hill (Bandra),Superstar in Carter Road (Bandra), Prabhadevi and a collection in Kandivali and Borivali ,which will be contributing to a cumulative topline of INR 3,500 crore. Marquis by Paradigm Realty will truly resonate with global Luxury connoisseurs as the vision goes beyond functional planning.It is all about crafting an experience that is thoughtfully designed ,intuitively luxurious and ahead of current and forthcoming times.

Inspired by CMD Parthh K Mehta's travels around the world, during observed and experienced some of the finest luxury developments, the Marquis collection brings to Mumbai a redefined sense of luxury. In Mehta's words, the developments go beyond what can be perceived visually and deliver an immersive sensory experience. And so, the Marquis brand brings together the very best of design and luxury, with dream homes that are state-of-the-art, timeless and a cut above the rest in terms of their aesthetics.

Commenting on the Marquis collection, Mehta explained, "The Marquis collection was created with the vision of transforming how luxury is defined and perceived in terms of Mumbai's real estate. Homebuyers in the city are now more sophisticated and discerning than ever before. They want spaces that are at par with the luxuriance and finesse they may have experienced during their travels or stays abroad. They don't just want homes; they desire for lifestyles that are an extension of their interests and their aspirations. They are seeking rarefied luxury, exclusivity and a heightened living experience that is at par or exceeds the best in the world. And, with our hand constantly on the pulse of Mumbai's market, we have been the first to respond with a one-of-a-kind showcase."

About Paradigm Realty - Paradigm Realty is a prominent player in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's suburban real estate market. The company has etched a great track-record over the last 9 + years of its operation and has established a reputation for timely delivery, superlative space planning and fine craftsmanship with its cutting-edge projects at competitive affordability. These projects showcase design efficiency, pragmatic functionality and elegance while safeguarding the environment, mainly prioritising Wishlist of its stakeholders i.e. need of home seekers and drives sustainability for every member. Under leadership of CMD Parthh K. Mehta's, Paradigm Realty has risen to ranks of being a reputable brand, catering to 3000+ happy families with a team stand of more than 275 members, demonstrating an impressive capability to execute approx.

For More Information, visit: https://paradigmrealty.co.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor