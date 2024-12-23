Paradigm Realty's prestigious Artteza project in Juhu-Santacruz receives OC for the first two towers within 26 months of its launch

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Marking a major development in the timeline of one of the city's most prestigious residential projects, Paradigm Group announces the receipt of the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for the first which comprises of 2 towers of nine-storey of Artteza. Located in the upmarket Juhu-Santacruz area, Artteza is a landmark project that redefines the standards of luxury living in Mumbai's vibrant real estate landscape.

The project's lavish 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences epitomise sophisticated, modern living with the unbeatable combination of tasteful design, thoughtful amenities and a coveted location. Subtle but unmissable touches such as an East-West orientation that ensures optimal cross-ventilation and allows ample daylight to pour in, adherence to Vaastu principles, and the sanctity of a gated community set Artteza apart, in a league of its own. To bring residents a step closer to the lifestyle of their aspirations, Artteza is equipped with more than 30+ indulgent amenities, which include a private pool with an aqua gym, an array of indoor sports facilities that range from snooker to multi-play area, and even a hi-tech mini theatre. Further, residents are invited to take advantage of the dedicated creche for children, the well-appointed business centre and library, and community banquet hall that opens to a party lawn, to fulfil their social and professional obligations with polished flair.

A joint venture between Paradigm Realty, Graanth Realty and Sunvision Group, Artteza's location on Juhu-Tara Road offers proximity to the city's movers and shakers, top Bollywood celebrities and the Mumbai's gorgeous coastline. Further, the project allows easy access to high quality social infrastructure, including reputed hospitals and schools, as well as premium dining and shopping destinations. The site is also well connected to Mumbai's business and social hubs, via the Western Express Highway, Milan Subway and upcoming metro station.

"Receiving the OC for Artteza's first two towers within 26months is a significant step towards sharing with our customers the lifestyle they've always envisioned for themselves. It underscores Paradigm Realty's commitment to delivering projects that uphold the finest standards of luxury and quality. At this juncture, we are dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition for our customers into their dream homes and reassure them of the tremendous value and price appreciation of their investment as compared to any another development in proximity. In so many ways, Artteza embodies upscale living in the heart of Mumbai and we are so grateful for the opportunity to offer this vision to our customers," said Parthh K Mehta, CMD, Paradigm Realty.

As a pioneer in Mumbai's real estate landscape, Paradigm Realty is renowned for its unwavering focus on quality, innovative construction methods, and meticulous attention to detail. The group's projects emphasise spatial efficiency, aesthetics, and practical designs that are tailored to enhance and elevate the living experience. With a strong presence across Mumbai's Western suburbsincluding Santacruz (West), Andheri (West), and Borivali (West)Paradigm Realty remains committed to creating homes that balance serenity with luxury. The group is poised to launch several residential developments across Mumbai in the coming financial year, further enriching the city's luxury real estate sector.

About Paradigm Realty - Paradigm Realty is a prominent player in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's suburban real estate market. The company has etched a great track-record over the last 9 + years of its operation and has established a reputation for timely delivery, superlative space planning and fine craftsmanship with its cutting-edge projects at competitive affordability. These projects showcase design efficiency, pragmatic functionality and elegance while safeguarding the environment, mainly prioritising Wishlist of its stakeholders i.e. need of home seekers and drives sustainability for every member. Under leadership of CMD Parthh K. Mehta's, Paradigm Realty has risen to ranks of being a reputable brand, catering to 3000+ happy families with a team stand of more than 275 members, demonstrating an impressive capability to execute approx.

