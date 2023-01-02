Paradip port handled record monthly cargo volume in December

Paradip Port Authority clocked the highest-ever monthly cargo throughput among all major ports in the country, with cargo handling of 12.6 million metric tonnes in December 2022.

Till December 2022, the port in Odisha handled 96.81 MMT cargo against 83.6 MMT in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

"The New Year 2023 is going to augur well for the Port, as it is all set to cross the coveted 100 MMT cargo handling mark, in the month of January itself," the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement on Monday.

The port is expected to set an all-time record cargo handling of more than 125 MMT in the current fiscal ending March 2023.

Paradip port is emerging as a coastal shipping hub of the country and has plans even to ship thermal coal to powerhouses, located in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

"Various system improvement measures, introduced by the port during this year, fuelled growth to the tune of 15.5% over last year. Coastal Thermal Coal handling has shown a remarkable 58.11% growth in comparison to the previous fiscal and it also constitutes about 31.56 per cent of total cargo volume handled at the Port," the ministry's statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

