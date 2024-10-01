ParaFit Expands Its tailored made, dietician approved, Healthy Meal Delivery Services to Bangalore

PNN

New Delhi [India] October 1: ParaFit India LLP, a leading provider of personalized diet-based food delivery services, announces its expansion to Bangalore, providing personalized, dietitian-approved meal plans and diet-based food delivery to health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts in the region.

Founded by Paraj Primlani, a certified nutritionist with a finance background, ParaFit is transforming how people approach dieting and healthy eating.

Paraj after experiencing significant health issues due to his corporate lifestyle, started on a personal fitness journey. He lost 30 kilograms, became passionate about nutrition, and started ParaFit with the aim of helping others achieve their health and fitness goals. ParaFit's unique offerings include tailor-made, dietitian-approved meals delivered fresh daily, focusing on individual health and fitness objectives.

Currently, the brand is serving Delhi NCR and Bangalore individuals who seek convenient, nutritious meals. Soon, they will expand the services to more cities in India, including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and even Dubai, by next year.

ParaFit offers a wide range of tailor-made, dietitian-approved meals delivered fresh daily to clients in Delhi NCR and Bangalore. The meals are meticulously prepared, with every gram of ingredient weighed and measured to meet the specific macros decided by the dietitians. ParaFit's menu caters to various dietary preferences, including keto, gluten-free, and vegan options. Among its innovative offerings is India's first pizza crust made of oats and sweet potato and zero-carb dimsums made from almond flour.

They have a ParaFit app with which users can track their calorie intake, monitor sleep cycles, manage water consumption, choose and change meals, pause meal deliveries, book wellness sessions, and even schedule blood tests and workout plans.

ParaFit boasts a dedicated team of over 100 employees, including dietitians, chefs, and delivery experts.We also aim to broaden our range of direct-to-consumer products, making them available on major retail platforms, both online and offline, said Paraj Primlani.

ParaFit has been featured in Financial Times, GQ, and other prominent publications. They have a strong following of 138k, with positive feedback from notable clients, including celebrities. Recently, they achieved the milestone of delivering over 1200 meals daily.

For more information about ParaFit services and offerings, visit parafit.in

