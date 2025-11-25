Parag K. Shah Bolsters Stake in Man Infraconstruction Ltd. Amidst Strong Financial Performance and Dividend Announcement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: In a strategic move underscoring confidence in the company’s trajectory, Mr. Parag K. Shah has significantly enhanced his personal holdings in Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) by acquiring 100,000 equity shares through open market transactions on November 25, 2025. This acquisition reflects a clear alignment with the long-term growth objectives and robust performance demonstrated by the firm.

Following this latest transaction, Mr. Parag K. Shah’s direct shareholding in Man Infraconstruction Limited now stands at an impressive 11,91,83,405 shares, representing 29.52% of the company’s total voting rights. Furthermore, when considering the shares held by Persons Acting in Concert, the collective holding escalates to 13,23,85,352 shares, equating to 32.80% of the voting rights. Cumulatively, this substantial bloc represents 25,15,68,757 shares, a commanding 62.32% of the total diluted share capital, signaling a strong and unified ownership presence.

The company’s recent financial results for the second quarter and the first half of the fiscal year 2025-26 have been exceptionally strong, highlighted by a significant new project launch and a doubling of year-on-year sales. MICL Group reported sales of Rs 424 crore for Q2 FY26 and a cumulative Rs 916 crore for H1 FY26. This impressive performance was largely propelled by the successful execution of ongoing projects in Tardeo, Vile Parle (West), and Dahisar, which collectively sold 1.2 lakh square feet and 2.6 lakh square feet of carpet area, respectively. Cash collections further solidified this growth, with Rs 183 crore recorded in Q2 FY26 and Rs 417 crore for the first half of the fiscal year.

Adding to the positive financial news, Man Infraconstruction Ltd. has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per equity share, or 22.50 per cent, for the financial year 2025-26. The Record Date for determining shareholder eligibility for this dividend was November 18, 2025, with dividend payments scheduled to be made or dispatched by December 02, 2025.

Man Infraconstruction Limited, a well-established Mumbai-based entity listed on both the NSE (MANINFRA) and BSE (533169), possesses a distinguished 50-year legacy in EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and Real Estate Development. The company has consistently demonstrated strong execution capabilities across ports, residential, commercial, industrial, and road sectors throughout India. Its significant presence in Mumbai’s real estate market, characterized by the timely delivery of high-quality residential projects, coupled with its robust construction management expertise and resources, positions MICL as a formidable force in the industry.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor