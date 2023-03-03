Parag Milk Foods: Announces key role changes empowering young professionals

Parag Milk Foods, one of India's leading private-sector dairy companies is undergoing swift transformations in order to secure the most qualified personnel to open up more development opportunities and to bring out the latent potential of youthful individuals. It has taken a bold step to promote young talent in the organization and believes in creating a diligent and productive work environment. Parag Milk Foods is all set to build a young and vibrant team as they look to ramp up operations across all of India and build India's favourite brands.

Parag Milk Foods appoints Tushar Nerkar, a young professional, as the new marketing Head of Parag Milk Foods. Tushar will be taking Parag to newer heights, leading the charge to strengthen Parag's position as one of India's favourite brands.

To explore the modern trade space further, Parag brought on board Lakshay, a fresh and passionate young professional, who will be responsible for driving the market share across Ghee & Cheese Category. His young and creative ideas are the perfect embodiment of the Parag culture, where innovation and out-of-the-box thinking is at the heart of the brand.

At the same time, looking at ways to capitalize on the advantages of a younger talent base, Parag Milk Foods also appointed Vivek Rathore as the Business Intelligence Lead to build a next-generation AI cost-saving environment. With his intrinsic understanding of the technology and creative ways to use it to the company's advantage, Vivek is fully equipped to take on the challenges of the retail landscape.

Pournima Surve has long been a valuable asset for Parag Milk Foods, providing over 10 years of expertise and knowledge to help the company grow. She has been promoted as the Head of Corporate Communications and PR. With her crystal-clear vision and deeper understanding of the brand, she is working towards driving the organization's communication strategy.

Commenting on the positions, Akshali Shah, Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods, said, "At Parag Milk Foods, we are devoted to boosting and cultivating the potential of young talent so that we can establish the ideal environment for success and improvement. Our constant attention to younger people has led to invention and collaboration, and has eventually turned Parag into the beloved brand it is today. Inviting youthful minds can bring a new outlook and divergent ways of perceiving things. Each of the new members of the team brings invaluable skills, understanding, and experience to the organization, and we anticipate great accomplishments to come from their work. Parag Milk Foods is sure to be seen as a desirable workplace with a mission to achieve maximum success and foster growth. With the appointment of these highly talented and dynamic individuals, Parag Milk Foods is definitely on its way to a brighter future."

Parag Milk Foods Limited, established in 1992, is the largest private dairy FMCG Company with a PAN-India presence. We have our manufacturing facilities with in-house technology which are strategically located at Manchar in Maharashtra, Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh, and Sonipat in Haryana. We sell 100% cow's milk products that are healthy and nutritious. Our integrated business model and strong R&D capabilities have helped us emerge as the leader in innovation. Our dairy farm, Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farm Limited houses more than 2,500 cows, with a mechanized milking process. Under brand 'Gowardhan', we offer traditional products like Ghee, Dahi, Paneer, etc. Under the brand name 'Go' we offer products like cheese, UHT milk, buttermilk, lassi, yoghurt etc.

'Pride of Cows', the flagship brand of Parag Milk Foods was introduced with a proposition of Farm to Home concept targeted towards customers seeking premium quality dairy products. The Company has also ventured into the B2C segment for Whey Protein with the brand Avvatar - India's 1st 100 per cent vegetarian whey protein, a first-of-its-kind manufactured in India.

