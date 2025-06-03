Paraguay interested in importing Made in India 'Vande Bharat' trains: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], June 3 : Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw met the president of Paraguay, Santiago Pena and discussed opportunities regarding the growth of Indian railways.

During his meeting with Vaishnaw on Monday, Paraguay's president showed interest in importing India's Vande Bharat trains. On the other hand, he also invited India to join the Central Bi-Oceanic Railway Corridor project (connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans).

Ashwini Vaishnaw said on social media platform 'X' "Called on President H.E. Mr. @SantiPenap of Paraguay. Paraguay has expressed keen interest in importing India's Vande Bharat trains and has invited India to join the Central Bi-Oceanic Railway Corridor project (connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans)."

Vande Bharat is a reflection of the Government of India's efforts towards strengthening the 'Make in India' campaign. The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

This train has a capability to run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with better facilities.

Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a Railways Production unit, has been the force behind a completely in-house design and manufacture, computer modelling and working with a large number of suppliers for system integration in just 18 months.

The objective behind the train is to upgrade maintenance technologies and methodologies and achieve improvement in productivity and performance of all Railway assets and manpower, which inter alia would cover reliability, availability, utilisation and efficiency.

The Vande Bharat comes with different features such as intelligent braking system which enables better acceleration and deceleration. All coaches in the train are equipped with automatic doors; a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs.

