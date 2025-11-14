Paramatrix Technologies Reports ~37 percent YoY Jump in EBITDA for H1 FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Paramatrix Technologies Limited (Paramatrix) (NSE: PARAMATRIX), a trusted provider of enterprise software products and digital IT services, has announced its Unaudited financials for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 16.67 Cr, YoY growth of 13.19%

* EBITDA of ₹ 4.35 Cr, YoY growth of 36.67%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 26.10%, YoY growth of 448 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 2.90 Cr, YoY growth of 23.60%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 17.39%, YoY growth of 147 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 2.59, YoYgrowthof1.17%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mukesh Thumar, Founder, MD & CEO of Paramatrix Technologies Limited, said: "Our performance in the first half reflects the steady momentum we are building across our products and digital solutions. Demand for automation, AI enabled platforms and secure enterprise technology continues to rise, and our investments in strengthening these capabilities are translating into healthier growth and broader client traction. We are also seeing the benefits of our disciplined execution and improved internal processes, which have supported better operating performance during the period.

Looking ahead, we remain guided by our long-term strategy of becoming a platform led digital partner with deep sector expertise. Our focus areas remain clear as we expand our presence in high impact sectors, scale our product capabilities and enhance customer centric delivery across markets. With digital adoption accelerating in India and globally, we believe the demand for intelligent, practical and secure technology solutions will only grow. Paramatrix is well positioned to capture these opportunities with agility, intent and a strong culture of ownership."

