Paramatrix Technologies Reports 50% YoY Growth in H2 FY25 EBITDA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Paramatrix Technologies Limited (Paramatrix) (NSE: PARAMATRIX), a distinguished provider of cutting-edge enterprise software solutions and comprehensive IT services, has published its audited financial results for H2 & FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

H2 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 16.60 Cr, YoY growth of 14.46%

* EBITDA of Rs 4.96 Cr, YoY growth of 49.55%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 29.88%, YoY growth of 701 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs 3.41 Cr, YoY growth of 46.85%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 20.54%, YoY growth of 453 BPS

* EPS of Rs 2.96, YoY growth of 11.70%

FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

* Total Income of Rs 31.33 Cr, YoY growth of 9.54%

* EBITDA of Rs 8.14 Cr, YoY growth of 44.10%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 25.99%, YoY growth of 623 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs 5.76 Cr, YoY growth of 39.30%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 18.37%, YoY growth of 393 BPS

* EPS of Rs 5.57, YoY growth of 18.01%

Commenting on Performance Mukesh Thumar, Founder, MD & CE0 of Paramatrix Technologies Limited said: "H2 FY25 has been a defining chapter in the Paramatrix journey, we've seen strong momentum across our core service areas, with new client engagements and long-term contracts adding fresh energy to our business. Our expansion into new geographies, including Japan and Southeast Asia, has opened up exciting avenues, signalling that our solutions are resonating well with global enterprises undergoing digital transformation.

This half-year was not only marked by operational progress, but also by decisive strategic initiatives. Our acquisition in Japan has laid the foundation for deeper international integration, while the equity buyback reflects our conviction in the company's long-term value and commitment to disciplined capital management. Alongside this, we continue to invest in delivery excellence, talent development, and emerging technologies like AI to remain at the forefront of industry innovation.

Across the global IT services landscape, the momentum behind digital transformation, AI adoption, and cloud migration continues to accelerate. In this dynamic environment, Paramatrix is well-positioned to lead with agility and vision. We look forward to building on this progress and creating lasting value as we move into the next phase of growth."

Recent Key Updates:

Order Wins

* Secured a Rs11.18 Cr, three-year contract (Apr 2025-Mar 2028) from a leading Indian rating agency to provide application development and maintenance services

* Secured a Rs5.41 Cr, three-year IT contract (Jan 2025-Mar 2028) from a national commodities market institution for application development and maintenance.

Japan Stake Acquisition

* Paramatrix Technologies, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Paramatrix Technologies Limited, Hong Kong, acquired a 51% stake in Japan-based Paramatrix Technologies KK for Y=5.1 million (~Rs29 lakhs).

Equity Buyback

* Paramatrix Technologies announces Rs5.99 Cr equity buyback (4.0% of equity) at Rs130/share via tender offer, funded through reserves, with promoters abstaining.

