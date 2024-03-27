Parampara: A culinary journey through Gujarat’s rich heritage at The Belvedere Golf & Country Club in Shantigram

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 27: Parampara, the embodiment of tradition and authenticity in culinary artistry, is proud to announce its grand opening at The Belvedere Golf & Country Club in Shantigram. Parampara is set to redefine the culinary landscape with its exquisite offering of traditional Gujarati cuisine.



Parampara, a dream project of Shri Rakesh Shah, Promoter of The Belvedere Golf & Country Club, offers a diverse array of authentic Gujarati dishes, reflecting the region's gastronomical delights. From a variety of savoury Dhoklas and delectable stuffed Handva to authentic Dal and mouthwatering sweets like Pista Jalebi and Badam Kheermohan, every bite at Parampara is a celebration of flavours, textures and traditions that have been passed down through generations.



“Parampara is much more than a restaurant. It is a tribute to Gujarat's rich culinary heritage. We look forward to delivering immersive experiences that celebrate the vibrant tastes and traditions of the state,” Mr. Jyotirmay Gayen, General Manager of The Belvedere Golf & Country Club, said.



Parampara stands out due to its commitment to authenticity. The culinary artisans at Parampara comprise experienced chefs who have mastered their skills in the craft of Gujarati cooking, using age-old traditional techniques and locally sourced ingredients to create dishes that stay true to their roots.

“Every dish at Parampara is crafted with utmost care to encapsulate the very essence of Gujarat cuisine and is a testament to the passion of our master chefs. The authentic dining experience will transport guests to another place,” Mr. Shubham Bhardwaj, Operation Manager of The Belvedere Golf & Country Club said.



The ambience at Parampara is a harmonious blend of contemporary elegance and traditional charm. Its decor reflects the vibrant colours and Lippan art, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for diners. Whether it's a casual meal with family or a special celebration, Parampara offers a memorable setting for every occasion.



“Whether you are a longtime fan of Gujarati cuisine or new to its flavours, Parampara promises an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the legacy of Gujarat's culinary traditions,” Mr. Chandan Bharti, Marketing Manager of The Belvedere Golf & Country Club, said.



ABOUT THE BELVEDERE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB



The Belvedere Golf & Country Club, one of Gujarat’s largest clubs sprawls across approximately 100 acres of golfing paradise. This exclusive club caters to the elite, offering a luxurious retreat for relaxation and leisure. At The Belvedere Golf & Country Club, guests can indulge in a world-class golf course, an infinity swimming pool, lavish suites, grand event spaces with green lawns and an entertainment area.

The club also comprises multiple indoor games and sports facilities, including football and cricket grounds, as well as courts for tennis, badminton, and basketball. The luxurious clubhouse adds to the grandeur of the experience, making it a truly impressive destination for those seeking upscale leisure activities.

