Paranjape Schemes Launches First Homes For Differently Abled in India

New Delhi [India], January 18: Parents of differently-abled children face a range of challenges, extending beyond immediate caregiving, such as uncertainty about their child's future well-being and the subsumed identity of constant caregiving. Financial burdens rise due to the need for specialised therapies, adaptive equipment, and support services, compounded by the absence of a centralized help centre. Siblings may experience heightened loneliness and peer relationship challenges, intensifying the strain on the family. These issues highlight the urgent need for comprehensive support systems and accessible resources to alleviate the unique struggles faced by these families.

'Swaniketan': Empowering Differently Abled Individuals

'Swaniketan' by Paranjape Schemes, located in Pune's Forest Trails Township, is a pioneering venture in inclusive living for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disabilities, Cerebral Palsy, and Down syndrome. In collaboration with 'Tarangan,' an association formed by members of Forum for Autism and Saad, Paranjape Schemes is committed to managing and operating 'Swaniketan.' Shashank Paranjape highlighted the project's thoughtful design, aiming to provide independence in a safe environment. The initial phase includes 240 apartments with 2 and 3 BHK homes, complemented by vocational and therapy centres.

Key Features of Swaniketan

* Carefully Designed Facilities: Rooms specifically designed for differently abled individuals, sensory gardens, hydrotherapy facilities, daycare centres, and hostels with vocational training facilities for young adults.

* Expert Management: Paranjape Schemes has partnered with two daycare centres, the Forum for Autism and Saad, to form Tarangan, an association to look after the management and operations of 'Swaniketan.' This is done so as to ensure that the community receives expert care and attention.

* Financial Planning: Recognising the long-term financial concerns that parents often face, the project allows them to create trusts for their children, ensuring their welfare even after the parent's demise. Proceeds from the possible sale of Swaniketan housing units can contribute to these trusts

Facilities Available at Swaniketan

Swaniketan presents a comprehensive array of facilities aimed at providing holistic support and fostering independence. The gated community offers specially designed 2 and 3-BHK flats, prioritizing the well-being and medical needs through dedicated healthcare facilities. Expert-driven services, such as the Early Intervention Centre and 24x7 Respite Centre, address developmental needs and support caregivers. Collaborating with 'FFL Kutumb,' formed in partnership with Forum for Autism and Saad, Swaniketan's meticulously designed living spaces, sensory gardens, hydrotherapy facilities, daycare services, and hostels with vocational training collectively promote independence, a dignified lifestyle, and overall well-being for differently-abled individuals and their parents.

Vocational Centre, Indoor Therapy & Day Care Centre At Swaniketan

Swaniketan is a comprehensive haven for differently-abled individuals, featuring Vocational Centres that empower with practical skill development, including crafts and services like therapeutic gardening. The initiative emphasises self-reliance through the production of marketable items, extending to laundry services and highlighting life skills and societal contributions. Additionally, Swaniketan's Day Care Centre is a vital resource for working parents, offering more than mere assistance. It provides a platform for children to engage in purposeful activities, ensuring overall development and well-being. Simultaneously, Swaniketan offers specialised Indoor Therapy, including Speech Therapy and Physiotherapy, with purpose-designed spaces contributing to holistic development. Sensory Gardens further enhance the therapeutic environment, catering to diverse needs and fostering resident development for an enriched overall quality of life.

Specially Designed Flats and Rooms at Swaniketan

Swaniketan features uniquely designed flats equipped with practical specifications to address the specific needs of its residents.

1. Emergency Response Features: Residents benefit from safety measures such as an alarm bell and panic cord in the master toilet, along with a panic switch in the bedroom, ensuring swift response during emergencies.

2. Caretaker Convenience: Separate entries for caretakers with direct access to the child's room are provided, emphasising convenience and efficient caregiving.

3. Navigational Ease: Well-structured pathways lead residents to recreational and therapy centres, promoting easy navigation and accessibility.

4. Mobility-Friendly Facilities: The inclusion of a roll-in shower and wheelchair-accessible toilets enhances the functionality of living spaces, catering to residents with mobility challenges.

5. Colour-Coded Tiles: Colour-coded tiles assist residents in daily tasks, offering a practical and visually intuitive way to navigate living spaces.

Swaniketan: Benefits For Parents

Swaniketan extends invaluable support to parents of differently-abled children, providing a transformative living environment. Shashank Paranjape emphasises that the housing society, designed under the 'Special Projects Division,' caters specifically to the needs of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disabilities, Cerebral Palsy, and Down syndrome.

Collaborating with Forum for Autism and Saad, Swaniketan is managed by the 'Tarangan' association, further assuring parents of the dedicated focus on their children's well-being.

'Swaniketan' - India's First Homes for Differently-Abled Individuals

Paranjape Schemes, a leading real estate developer in Maharashtra, has officially launched India's first homes for differently-abled individuals through the 'Special Projects Division' named 'Swaniketan'. Shashank Paranjape, the managing director, announced this groundbreaking initiative during a press conference in Pune, accompanied by Amit Paranjape, head of business development.

Speaking at the Press Conference, Shashank Paranjape, said, "Our endeavour has always been to make homes designed to meet people's needs and requirements. With this thought in mind, we introduced 'Athashri', homes for senior citizens about two decades ago; followed by 'Aastha', an assisted living project for senior citizens. Now we are going a step further with 'Swaniketan' which is a housing project for differently abled individuals and their families. A project of this kind requires special attention, and thus we are starting a 'Special Projects Division' which will look into the daily operations of the housing complex, as well as provide special attention and care to the residents.

"At Paranjape Schemes our responsibility does not end with the handing over of a completed project. We believe in building long-term relations with our customers and our projects are designed accordingly. Be it 'Athashri', 'Aastha' or 'Swaniketan', we are involved in every aspect of designing, facilities and amenities management, comfort, relevant services, as well as administration", said Amit Paranjape.

"'Swaniketan', India's first path-breaking project is our latest offering under the 'Special Projects Division'", said Shashank Paranjape. "'Swaniketan' homes are specially designed and developed to meet the needs of differently abled individuals and their families. Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disabilities, Cerebral Palsy and Down syndrome face a lot of day-to-day challenges along with their parents. Parents of such differently-abled individuals are embroiled in the worry of providing good education and positive development, as well as creating a safe and secure environment to encourage independent living for their children. All these aspects have been considered while conceptualising 'Swaniketan'".

The 'Special Projects Division underscores Paranjape Schemes' commitment to addressing diverse housing needs and establishing communities that prioritise the well-being and specific requirements of residents.

Swaniketan: Housing Project Development

Swaniketan, a groundbreaking residential initiative, unfolds in two phases, each featuring 120 flats for parents of differently-abled children. Construction began in February 2023, with a dedicated focus on completing both phases within the next two and a half to three years. This methodical development approach reflects Swaniketan's commitment to delivering a supportive residential haven, redefining living for families with differently-abled individuals.

Paranjape Schemes: Special Projects Division

Paranjape Schemes launches the 'Special Projects Division' led by Shashank Paranjape, showcasing commitment to diverse housing and resident well-being. 'Swaniketan,' the latest project, builds on successes like 'Athashri' and 'Aastha,' with over 4000 seniors currently in Athashri's care. This move underscores Paranjape Schemes' dedication to evolving offerings for diverse resident needs.

About Athashri

Athashri, a senior living concept by Paranjape Schemes, focuses on providing seniors with dignified, safe, and hassle-free living. Designed by experts, 14 Athashris have been delivered across three states, managed by a team of over 100 dedicated staff, catering to 2100+ senior citizens. With two new Athashris in the pipeline, the initiative reflects a straightforward commitment to meeting the unique living requirements of seniors.

About Aastha

'Aastha' provides assisted living for over 200 senior citizens in Pune, offering round-the-clock medical assistance, entertainment, fitness, and catering services. Operating two facilities with a total of 120 beds, 'Aastha' emphasises maintaining the dignity and independence of its senior members. With plans for expansion beyond Pune, the initiative showcases Paranjape Schemes' commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the elderly.

About Paranjape Schemes

Paranjape Schemes, a leading real estate player with a 35-year legacy, has delivered 20 million sq. ft across 200+ projects, housing over 75,000 residents in 9 cities. Renowned for creating vibrant communities with transparency and excellence, their diverse portfolio includes townships, ongoing projects, and upcoming ventures in Mumbai's western suburbs. Despite COVID-19 challenges, they showcase resilience, delivering notable milestones like the first Pre-Caste Concrete Building, reinforcing their commitment to crafting homes that foster thriving communities.

