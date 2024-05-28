Paras Foundation presented Paraschandrak Literary Awards

Biggest Award in Gujarati Language Literature

Two Lakhs each to the writers of five different categories

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 28: The ‘Paraschandrak Arpan Samaroh – 2024’ was organized by the Paras Foundation on May 27, 2024 in Ahmedabad today. This year marks the first edition of the event organized by the Paras Foundation. More than 200 literary creators from Gujarat and Mumbai attended the ceremony. The Honourable Chief Minister, Shree Bhupendrabhai Patel, graced the occasion as the chief guest and awarded the Paraschandrak in the following five categories. Each category received a memento and a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh.

Renowned literary figures Padma Shri awardee Raghuveer Chaudhari, Kumarpal Desai, and Bhikhudan Gadhvi, along with Shree Rajendra Shukla, Shree Joravar Singh Jadav, Shree Madhav Ramanuj, and the Chairman of the Gujarat Sahitya Akademi, Shree Bhagyash Jha, attended the event and enhanced its grandeur. The entire event was realized through the dream of Paras Foundation’s founder, Shree Paras Patel, to serve Gujarati literature and language. Mr. Patel is a well-known industrialist and eminent poet from Gujarat.

The Paras Foundation is dedicated to the empowerment of Gujarati literature, writers, poets, and creators. The primary objective behind the establishment of this organization is to serve the language. The foundation aims to preserve, nurture, and promote Gujarati language and literature, culture, and to engage in activities that foster and encourage literary interest. The goal is to ensure that the invaluable contributions of creators inspire, develop, and keep the emerging generation alive. The Paraschandrak is a literary honour awarded to Gujarati creators to recognize and encourage excellence in Gujarati literature. This award will be given annually to writers for outstanding literary service. The Paraschandrak aims to recognize and nurture the distinctive talent of creators who have made significant contributions to the field of literature.

