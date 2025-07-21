Paras Grover, Founder of Unified Mentor, Awarded “Outstanding Leader of the Year” for Excellence in EdTech on MSME Day 2025

New Delhi [India], July 21: Paras Grover, a dynamic and purpose-driven EdTech entrepreneur, has been conferred with the prestigious title of “Outstanding Leader of the Year – Excellence in EdTech” by a United Nations-affiliated body at the World MSME Day 2025 celebration, held at the iconic Bharat Mandapam. The award honors leaders who are redefining education, innovation, and empowerment in India’s growing MSME ecosystem.

As the Founder of Unified Mentor, a bootstrapped EdTech startup focused on affordable, practical, and placement-driven learning, Grover's journey reflects both vision and resilience. His mission is clear: to democratize tech and career education for India’s underserved youth — especially those in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where access to real-world learning often remains a dream.

From a Realization to a Revolution

The spark for Unified Mentor was ignited during Grover's early mentoring years. While engaging with students in small towns, one line stayed with him: “Sir, I just need someone to believe in me and teach me real skills. I'll handle the rest.” That single moment revealed the gap between what was being taught and what students truly needed.

Unlike traditional EdTech platforms that often focus on theory-heavy and high-cost courses, Grover envisioned a platform rooted in mentorship, skill development, and job-readiness — with real outcomes, not just video lectures. And so, Unified Mentor was born.

Built with Belief, Not Backing

Starting without any external funding, Grover bootstrapped Unified Mentor from the ground up. From course design and marketing to mentorship and operations, he juggled every role in the early days. The biggest challenge? Breaking the myth that affordable means low-quality.

But his perseverance paid off.

Today, Unified Mentor has empowered over 1.25 lakh students across India, offering internship-based skilling programs, capstone projects, offer letters, LORs, and placement assistance. It has become a trusted platform among college students and aspiring professionals who want real learning, not just certificates.

A Founder, Author, Mentor — All in One

Grover's personal growth is closely interwoven with his professional mission. He has authored two impactful books:

“From Hometown to Dream” (2023) – a reflection on ambition, self-growth, and turning adversity into opportunity.

“Why Internships Matter” (2024) – a practical guide for students navigating the career ecosystem.

In addition, he runs a highly successful LinkedIn newsletter titled “Next Step”, which gained 20,000+ subscribers in just 7 months, and has been featured as a Top Business Strategy Voice on LinkedIn, followed by over 40,000 professionals.

His mentorship has guided thousands, not only through Unified Mentor but also through content, workshops, and internships aimed at making young talent industry-ready.

Recognitions & Milestones

Awarded “Outstanding Leader of the Year – EdTech Excellence” on World MSME Day 2025

Winner of the Pride of Bharat Award 2023 for youth skill development

for youth skill development Featured on the cover of Heights of Success magazine

Built Unified Mentor — a 100% bootstrapped EdTech startup — from zero to 1.25 lakh learners

— from zero to 1.25 lakh learners Led the design of placement-focused internship programs recognized for their hands-on approach and affordability

Unified Mentor: More Than a Platform — A Movement

Unified Mentor isn't just an education company — it's a movement. A movement to bridge the skills-employment gap in India. Grover envisions education the way sports work — focused on training, performance, resilience, and mentorship. This sports-like culture underpins the way Unified Mentor trains students: with coaching, challenges, feedback, and growth.

The platform is gearing up for its next chapter, which includes:

College Connect Program for on-campus awareness

for on-campus awareness Corporate partnerships for placements and internships

for placements and internships Mentorship initiatives involving working professionals from tech, marketing, and business domains

A Vision for the Future

Paras Grover's ultimate goal is to build India's most trusted and affordable skilling ecosystem — one that doesn’t exclude students because of their financial or geographic limitations. His dream is simple but powerful: to give students what they actually need, not just what sells.

With a clear mission, impactful leadership, and a growing community of learners, Grover is setting new benchmarks in India's EdTech landscape — one student at a time.

