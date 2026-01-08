Parents Are Shocked: SVIS Students Build Robots as Part of Regular Schooling

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: At a time when most schools limit technology to textbooks and screens, Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS)—widely regarded by many parents as the Best International School in Mumbai—is redefining classroom learning through its advanced AeroBay Innovation Lab, where students regularly design, build, code, and prototype real-world technologies as part of their school curriculum.

From robotics and 3D printing to AI basics, electronics, IoT automation, and drone concepts, SVIS students are learning skills that many encounter only at the college level—leaving parents both surprised and impressed by the depth of hands-on learning.

Learning Inside the AeroBay Innovation Lab

Within the AeroBay Lab, students are introduced to 3D design and printing using platforms such as Tinkercad and basic Fusion tools, enabling them to convert ideas into tangible prototypes.

They build small robots using motors and sensors, learn coding and programming through Scratch, block coding, and Python fundamentals, and explore electronics and circuits using LEDs, resistors, and breadboards.

This innovation-led learning approach is further strengthened by the vision of SVIS Trustee Shri Ambuj Jhunjhunwala, who has introduced the 4P's development framework—Passion, Percentage (academic performance), Proficiency (skills), and Personality—to ensure every child grows on four strong pillars essential for holistic and future-ready development.

The curriculum further extends into:

Arduino and microcontroller programming

Internet of Things (IoT) applications such as smart lighting and automation systems

AI and machine learning basics

Drone assembly concepts

Product design and prototyping

These modules are carefully structured to build innovation, problem-solving ability, teamwork, creativity, and critical thinking.

This future-ready approach is backed by SVIS's strong academic foundation. The school has consistently maintained a 100% ICSE Board pass rate for the last 10 years, reflecting the strength of its curriculum, teaching methodology, and student support systems.

Each year, over 500 students appear for the ICSE Board Examinations, with more than 70% securing distinctions and subject exemptions, demonstrating both conceptual clarity and academic confidence.

A recent internal academic survey further revealed that a majority of SVIS students do not require external tuition or coaching, highlighting the effectiveness of classroom teaching and the school's emphasis on deep understanding rather than rote learning. By integrating innovation labs with strong academic instruction, SVIS ensures students excel both in examinations and applied learning.

Recognition and Leadership Excellence

SVIS's commitment to quality education has been widely recognised. The school has been:

Honoured by Times Education and EducationWorld as a Top ICSE School

Awarded the Atharva Foundation Education Award

Recognised by Education Today for excellence in ICSE education

Featured by Mid-Day among Mumbai's Top Schools for its robust curriculum

On the leadership front, the school's Trustees have received international recognition at a Global Education Conclave in London for Exemplary Leadership, while the Principal has been honoured with the Ideal Principal Award.

Alumni and Student Achievements

Beyond academics, SVIS takes pride in its distinguished alumni and student achievements across diverse fields. Alumni include:

Dr. Chaitanya Giri – India's Space Strategist

Dr. Aditi Shah – MS in Cyber Security (USA)

Dr. Abhishek Shukla – Neurosurgeon

Dr. Ruchika Parekh – Researcher and Assistant Professor

These journeys reflect the school's emphasis on academic depth, research orientation, and career readiness.

Current students continue to make their mark at state and national levels, securing first ranks in declamation competitions, winning at the National Young Authors' Fair, and qualifying for the National Level MARRS International Spelling Bee. These achievements underline SVIS's focus on communication skills, creativity, intellectual confidence, and holistic development.

Education That Goes Beyond Books

By seamlessly blending innovation labs, academic excellence, leadership development, and future-ready skills, Swami Vivekanand International School is preparing students not just for exams—but for the rapidly evolving world beyond the classroom.

What may shock parents at first soon becomes reassurance:

At SVIS, education is no longer limited to books—it is built, coded, tested, and brought to life.

