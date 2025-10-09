Parfait Pluss to Launch India’s First Full-Scale Plus-Size Lifestyle Marketplace This October

Parfait Pluss – India's first full-scale lifestyle marketplace

New Delhi [India], October 9: Parfait Pluss, India's first dedicated plus-size lifestyle marketplace, is set to officially launch this October—ushering in a new era of inclusivity in fashion, wellness, and lifestyle for the country's 300+ million plus-size individuals.

Originally launched in 2019 as part of the global lingerie brand Parfait (USA), the company entered India through the FDI route and quickly became a pioneer in plus-size lingerie. Over seven years of operations, Parfait built a loyal consumer base and a strong reputation for delivering stylish, size-inclusive lingerie—filling a critical gap in India's fashion industry.

The Journey So Far

From 2019 to July 2025, Parfait operated through shop-in-shop formats, leading e-commerce platforms, and its own D2C website. Key milestones include:

Customers Served: 3,00,000+

Orders Delivered: 2,00,000+

Repeat Customers: 68,000

India's First Plus-Size Fashion Show by Parfait – viewed by over 1 million people.

First Plus-Size TV Show in partnership with Good Times.

The Transition to Parfait Pluss

From August 2025, the brand transitions into Parfait Pluss—a 100% Indian-owned company under the leadership of Akhil Kumar Srivastava, alumnus of NIFT Delhi with over 20 years of retail fashion experience at Walmart and Landmark Group.

As the Managing Director and shareholder since 2019, Akhil has spearheaded Parfait's India journey. With Parfait Pluss, he now envisions creating the world's first global e-commerce marketplace dedicated entirely to plus-size consumers, starting with India and the USA.

The core team driving this vision includes Vartika Srivastava, Meghna Mohita, Gorav Nayyar, Saloni Ostwal, Nitu Mittal and Yuvan Srivastav

Market Opportunity

India has over 300 million plus-size individuals (35% of adults), yet fewer than 10% of brands offer sizing beyond XL. The Indian plus-size fashion market alone is projected to exceed USD $1.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8%.

Beyond fashion, this community remains underserved in personal care, wellness, accessories, and lifestyle services. With rising digital adoption, body-positivity movements, and demand from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the timing is perfect for a specialized, inclusive platform like Parfait Pluss.

Vision & Mission

Vision (2025–2030):

To build India's first and largest plus-size lifestyle marketplace, and expand globally, empowering plus-size individuals in all areas of life.

Mission:

To serve the unique needs of plus-size men and women by offering:

Size-inclusive fashion in diverse styles, colors, and fits

Ready-to-wear and ready-to-move apparel

Wellness, hygiene, and personal care essentials

Accessories and lifestyle products

Services that enhance confidence, health, and convenience

The Launch: October 2025

The official launch of Parfait Pluss this October marks the beginning of a revolutionary marketplace built exclusively for the plus-size community. With a bold message of independence and dignity, the brand is committed to creating a space where every individual feels represented, valued, and empowered.

“India achieved freedom in 1947. But our plus-size community still awaits freedom in fashion, comfort, and dignity. Parfait Pluss is here to give them that independence.”

Collaboration Invitation-Parfait Pluss is actively inviting Indian startups, MSMEs, and scale-up brands that are building size-inclusive, problem-solving products or services. Together, we aim to create a global platform that places plus-size consumers at the center of design, innovation, and lifestyle—starting from India, for the world.

About Parfait Pluss

Parfait Pluss is India's first full-scale lifestyle marketplace dedicated to the plus-size community. Transitioning from Parfait (USA), the brand is now a 100% Indian-owned entity committed to building inclusivity in fashion, wellness, and lifestyle. With a vision to empower over 300 million plus-size Indians, Parfait Pluss strives to become a global leader in size-inclusive retail.

Parfait Pluss – For Every Size. For Every Story.

