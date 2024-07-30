Parijat Industries Hosts Advanced Paddy Cultivation Training Program for Farmers

Parijat Industries

New Delhi [India], July 30: The Anand Foundation, in collaboration with Parijat Industries Private Limited, organized a special agricultural training program focusing on advanced cultivation practices and plant protection measures for paddy crops. Held on July 30, 2024, the event saw enthusiastic participation from fifty farmers from nearby villages.

The program commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Vikram Anand, Director of Parijat Industries. In his opening remarks, Anand highlighted Parijat Industries' commitment to supporting agricultural development through financial assistance and expert guidance.

A team of distinguished experts leads the training sessions:

- Dr. B.S. Shehrawat and Team: Led the comprehensive training session.

- Dr. Taya: Provided detailed information on disease management and control measures in paddy crops, educating farmers about various diseases and effective control methods.

- Dr. Hazer: Offered insights into insect pest management and control, helping farmers identify different types of pests and implement effective control measures to protect their crops.

- Dr. Hitesh Kumar: Demonstrated the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits provided by Parijat Industries, ensuring farmers can safeguard their health while working in the fields.

The program concluded with Mr. L.S. Negi expressing his gratitude to the attending farmers and praising Parijat Industries for their initiative. He emphasized the significant role of such efforts in increasing farmers' awareness and enhancing their agricultural skills.

The training session organized by Parijat Industries proved to be extremely beneficial for the farmers, who gained valuable insights into new techniques and measures. Parijat Industries' social initiative serves as an exemplary model, aiming to bring positive changes to the lives of farmers.

About Parijat Industries Private Limited:

Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited, is dedicated to advancing agricultural practices through innovation, research, and community support. With a focus on sustainable development and farmer welfare, Parijat Industries continues to lead initiatives that enhance agricultural productivity and safety. It is a fully integrated technical to final formulations manufacturing agrochemical company with an advanced R&D-based integrated crop protection company manufacturing active ingredients and formulations and selling under its propriety globally and in India.

