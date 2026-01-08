Parijat Industries (India) Limited Introduces a New Patented Insecticide for Brown Plant Hoppers Management in Paddy

Parijat Industries

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 8: Parijat Industries (India) Limited has launched NILANIX SC, a three-way combination insecticide developed to provide control of Brown Plant Hoppers ("BPH") and White Backed Plant Hoppers ("WBPH") in paddy crop. With this launch, Parijat Industries further strengthens its crop protection portfolio.

Recently, plant hopper outbreaks have been intensified across Asia resulting in heavy paddy yield losses. The damage to standing crop sometimes reaches 100%. Addressing this challenge, NILANIX SC has been formulated for application during growth stages of paddy cultivation and controls hopper infestations.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Uday Raj Anand, CEO - Domestic Business, Parijat Industries, said, "At Parijat, farmers are at the center of everything we do. NILANIX SC is the result of field evaluations, developed with a focus on sustainable agriculture. This milestone marks an addition to Parijat Industries' portfolio of patented products, joining our lineup which includes Velektin, Xyfen Ultra, and Dahan."

Mr. Ajit Shankhdhar, President - Domestic Brand Business, Parijat Industries, added, "NILANIX SC is a key product for our sales teams and channel partners. It strengthens our offering in the paddy segment."

Highlighting the strategic importance of the launch, Mr. Surender Agarwal, Strategic Marketing Head, Parijat Industries, said, "NILANIX SC is a strategic addition to the paddy portfolio, providing a key product designed for current Indian farming conditions."

NILANIX SC (Pymetrozine 14.8% + Fipronil 7.5% + Dinotefuran 4.8% w/w SC) will be available through Parijat Industries' nationwide distribution network, with phased expansion planned across the remaining states in the country in the coming months.

Parijat Industries (India) Limited is an India-headquartered agrochemical company with a multinational presence and a focus on innovation, product development and distribution of branded formulations. We are engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of agrochemicals, under the following categories: (A) formulations, consisting of: (i) plant protection products, sub-categorized under insecticides, fungicides, bactericides, herbicides, and combinations thereof; and (ii) plant nutrition products (other than chemical fertilizers), comprising specialty fertilizers, bio stimulants and plant growth regulators ("PGRs"); and (B) technical grade active ingredients ("Technicals"), which are utilized in the manufacture of agrochemical formulations. As of March 31, 2025, our global presence spanned 65 countries (excluding India) across Asia, West Africa, Europe, and North America.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Parijat Industries.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor