Parimal Mehta: From IT Aspirations to Fashion Icon – The Journey of a Visionary

From Business Roots to Fashion Dreams

New Delhi (India) July 22 : Parimal Mehta's journey is one of transformation and resilience. Born into a family where business and IT were the norms, Parimal's early life was characterized by expectations to follow in his family's footsteps. However, his heart was set on a different path—fashion and glamour. His passion for this field was evident from his college days when he would often skip classes to attend fashion shows and learn the ropes of the industry.

A pivotal moment came when Parimal had the opportunity to train freshers at a L'Oreal Hair Awards event. In just 12 hours, he turned novices into professional models. This experience ignited his determination to establish his own academy and agency, setting the stage for a remarkable career in the fashion industry.

Shaping Aspirations and Overcoming Challenges

Parimal's upbringing in a business-oriented family instilled in him strong values and ethics. His parents' unwavering support and the values they embodied played a crucial role in making him headstrong and ambitious. Despite being shy and reserved during his early years, Parimal's involvement in fashion gradually helped him overcome these personal challenges. He diligently worked under industry professionals, pushing himself beyond his comfort zone to achieve his dreams.

The Birth of Blanckanvas Media Pvt Ltd

In 2018, with immense support from his family, particularly his wife Riddhi Mehta, Parimal embarked on his professional journey by starting the Parimal Modelling Academy. By 2020, the academy had evolved into Blanckanvas Media Pvt Ltd, a company offering comprehensive marketing and glamour industry services. This venture aimed to organize the otherwise chaotic model training market, providing a structured environment for aspiring models to learn and grow.

One of the significant challenges Parimal faced was transforming the unorganized glamour industry into a structured and professional domain. Through his academy, he introduced a holistic lifestyle and professional training program for models. With the help of industry experts, he successfully set a benchmark for such courses, transforming raw talents into polished professionals.

Achievements and Milestones

Parimal's greatest achievement to date is establishing one of the leading institutes in fashion and glamour, recently affiliated with the India Business School of Washington. This affiliation allows his institute to offer extensive courses and career planning opportunities in Paris. With a national and global presence, Blanckanvas Media Pvt Ltd. has expanded to cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, and Delhi, with plans to venture into the UAE.

Current Projects and Future Vision

Blanckanvas Media is currently working on various segments, including education, digital and media marketing, brand association, and talent management. One of the projects Parimal is particularly excited about is “OMG Face of The Year,” a platform aimed at youth from tier 2 and 3 cities. The success of the first two seasons has paved the way for this initiative to have a global impact, inspiring young talents to enter the glamour industry.

Looking ahead, Parimal envisions a bright future for the glamour industry, with young talents continuously emerging. He plans to establish a national presence across different cities, creating new training institutes and exploring international markets, with the UAE being a key focus. His goal is to see Blanckanvas Edu remembered as India's biggest academy in the fashion school sector.

Personal Reflections and Advice

Parimal credits his inspiration to the Times of India and their evolution of the fashion industry through Femina Miss India. Staying motivated through challenges, he believes in the power of consistency and embracing failures as stepping stones to success. His advice to aspiring individuals in his field is simple: “Do your homework well.”

Despite his demanding career, Parimal finds balance by spending quality time with his family and indulging in his passions for travel, music, and cooking. His mother's battle with cancer tested his dedication, but he never let it hinder his professional aspirations, demonstrating his unwavering resolve to support both his family and his dreams.

Legacy and Influence

Parimal hopes to be remembered as a pioneer who brought structure and professionalism to the glamour industry. His journey from a shy, reserved individual to a successful entrepreneur and mentor is a testament to his determination and vision. As he continues to inspire and mentor the next generation, Parimal Mehta's legacy in the fashion industry is bound to leave an indelible mark.

