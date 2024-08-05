Paris 2024 Olympics flag bearer Sharath Kamal tries his hand at painting with Bihar's first YouTuber, Artkala

VMPL

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 5: In an unexpected fusion of athletic talent and creativity, 10-time national champion and 4-time Olympian Sharath Kamal recently joined a thrilling artistic session with Bihar's first YouTuber, Artkala.

This blend of the two worlds of sports and art resulted in an exciting collaboration that left fans and followers eagerly awaiting more.

India's DIY sensation, Artkala from Bihar is known for its ingenious DIY projects, which has amassed a staggering 4 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.2 million followers on Facebook. Their innovative approach to art and craft has made them a household name among DIY enthusiasts across India and beyond.

Sharath Kamal, a 4 time Olympian and a sporting icon has received numerous prestigious awards like the Padma Shri, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. His dedication and contribution to table tennis has earned him 7 gold medals on international forums.

The idea for this unique collaboration was inspired by Sharath's designation as the flag bearer, along with P.V. Sindhu, for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games that started on 26th July.

Artkala, intrigued by the prospect of merging athleticism and creativity, wanted to create something that would break boundaries and blur the lines between the two disciplines.

The ultimate goal was to craft something that represented their shared passion in a tangible manner, inspiring both sports and art enthusiasts across India.

The painting session unfolded in Meta studio, where the team tried to play a short game of table tennis. A white tennis ball was then presented to Sharath, with a challenge to paint it - An unconventional challenge for an athlete who is accustomed to wielding a table tennis bat.

During this engaging session, thought-provoking questions were presented and Sharath Kamal's answers reveal his optimistic enthusiasm and strong resolve.

Q. What was your inspiration behind pursuing table tennis as a profession?

Sharath: "I didn't choose table tennis; table tennis chose me."

Q. How did you manage your personal & professional life when you started out?

Sharath: "It's actually very tough to manage both at the same time. But in this regard, I've gotten a lot of support from my family."

Q. What advice would you give to youngsters as an Olympic champion?

Sharath: "As Indians, we are very realistic. We can be very modest. But it's very important to set high goals for ourselves because when we set our goals higher than our abilities, we push our physical and mental capabilities beyond our own limits. So that's very important. It helps us believe in it."

This innovative collaboration not only bridged the gap between sports and art, but also showed the potential of blending creativity and athleticism.

As Sharath Kamal effortlessly transitioned from the competitive world of sports to the sphere of artistic expression, he demonstrated that passion and dedication are equally important in all disciplines.

