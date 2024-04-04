Parityaj Welfare Foundation Founder Amit Singh honoured at International Buddhist Conference

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 4: Amit Singh, the Founder of Parityaj Welfare Foundation, an organisation committed to educational initiatives, was honoured at the International Conference on Theravada Buddhism and Social Engagement in Dehradun by former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution to social work.

Buddhist monks and scholars from 11 countries participated in the conference on Monday and commended Mr Singh for his noble endeavours. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Shri Gurmit Singh also graced the occasion.

Mr Singh received the honour in recognition of his efforts to ensure access to education for underprivileged children.

“It is my privilege to receive this honour at this international conference. I believe that education is the building block of society, and it is my commitment to ensure that every single child receives the education he deserves.” Mr Singh is also the founder and CEO of Canada-based technology firm AllHeart Web Inc.

AllHeart Web Inc., which has a presence in 120+ countries, specialises in offering versatile SaaS solutions across various sectors. It has more than 6,000 clients, including some of the leading global giants. The company has recently launched a new product – SyberFort – which works to safeguard websites and data from spoofing attacks.

