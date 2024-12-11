Park Hospital Gurugram Successfully Performs Complex ABO-Incompatible Kidney Transplant, Providing a New Lease of Life to a 53-Year-Old Patient

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 11: Demonstrating its commitment to advanced healthcare, Park Hospital Gurugram has successfully performed a complex ABO-incompatible kidney transplant, giving 53-year-old Md. Shamshad Khan a second chance at life. Khan, suffering from end-stage renal disease due to renal stone complications, had been dependent on hemodialysis three times a week for six months. His brother, Md. Parvej Khan, courageously stepped forward as the donor despite having an AB-positive blood group, while the recipient had an A-negative blood group, presenting a significant medical challenge.

The transplant, conducted on October 25, 2024, was spearheaded by a team of highly experienced surgeons led by Dr. Surjit Kumar, Director - Kidney Transplant, alongside Dr. Uday Kumar and Dr. Vaseem Shaikh, with preoperative protocols and post-transplant care meticulously managed by Dr. Neha Singh, Consultant - Nephrology.

Key Highlights of the Procedure

Preoperative Preparation:

The patient underwent an advanced desensitization protocol to reduce the high levels of anti-A and anti-B antibodies. This included the administration of Rituximab, plasmapheresis, and ATG under the guidance of nephrologist Dr. Neha Singh. A specialized dialysis filter called Vitrosorb was utilized to further lower the antibody levels, minimizing the risk of organ rejection.

Surgical Excellence:

The transplant surgery was executed with precision, overcoming the inherent complexities of ABO-incompatible transplants. Post-surgery, the patient demonstrated excellent urine output and a marked improvement in creatinine levels, which normalized by the fifth postoperative day.

Postoperative Recovery:

Both the donor and recipient recovered without complications. The donor, Md. Parvej Khan, was discharged on the fifth postoperative day, while the patient was discharged on the eighth day in stable condition, with instructions for regular follow-ups in the Nephrology and Urology OPD.

Expert Testimonials

Dr. Surjit Kumar, Director - Kidney Transplant, said:

"This was a challenging case due to blood group incompatibility. However, with cutting-edge technology, rigorous preparation, and our team's expertise, we successfully overcame the barriers to perform a life-saving transplant. We are thrilled with the outcome and proud to have given Shamshad Khan a chance at a healthier life."

Dr. Neha Singh, Consultant - Renal Transplant, added:

"ABO-incompatible kidney transplants are among the most complex procedures in renal transplantation. The success of this case showcases the synergy of advanced medical science, precise planning, and compassionate care. We are deeply grateful for the trust the Khan family placed in us."

Patient's Perspective

For Md. Shamshad Khan, the surgery has been transformative. Reflecting on his experience, he said:

"I had lost hope of ever leading a normal life again. The doctors at Park Hospital not only saved my life but gave me hope for the future. Their care and expertise have been nothing short of miraculous."

A Landmark Achievement in Renal Care

This success underscores Park Hospital Gurugram's position as a leader in renal transplantation, especially in the realm of ABO-incompatible procedures that were once deemed experimental. These surgeries require a multidisciplinary approach, involving nephrologists, transplant surgeons, immunologists, and specialized nursing teams to ensure positive outcomes.

The successful surgery reaffirms Park Hospital's dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical science and delivering innovative treatments to patients who face seemingly insurmountable challenges.

