Park+ Monsoon Freedom Sale 2024 Goes Live

New Delhi [India], August 10: Park+ India's largest e-commerce store for car enthusiasts is excited to announce the launch of its new monsoon accessories collection, designed specifically for car owners. This comprehensive range includes car cleaning kits, car protection rust sprays, windshield products, and a variety of other unique and affordable items. With this new collection, Park+ aims to provide its customers with the ultimate comfort and convenience during the monsoon season.

The monsoon accessories from Park+ are carefully curated to help car owners tackle the challenges of the rainy season. From keeping your car clean and rust-free to ensuring clear visibility through your windshield, these products are essential for a safe and hassle-free driving experience. Available now on the Park+ app, this collection ensures that you and your car are well-protected and prepared to embrace the monsoon season with ease.

The Monsoon Range includes:

1. Spotless car care combo : The ultimate solution for keeping your car pristine and protected during the monsoon season. This comprehensive kit includes everything you need to maintain a spotless and well-protected vehicle, even in the harshest weather conditions. The combo features - Car dustbin, scratch remover, sponge applicator, microfiber cloth 600 GSM.

2. Exterior car cleaning kit : Prepare your car for the rainy season with Park+ branded comprehensive Exterior Car Cleaning Kit. This kit includes car wash shampoo, tyre shiner and glass cleaner. This Exterior Car Cleaning Kit is your go-to solution for maintaining your car's appearance and functionality during the monsoon season. Each product is carefully selected to offer superior protection and ease of use, ensuring your car stays clean, shiny, and well-protected.

3. Anti-fog film : Ensure clear visibility and safe driving during the monsoon season with premium Anti-Fog Film. Designed to prevent fogging on your car's windows and mirrors, this high-quality film provides a crystal-clear view even in the most humid and rainy conditions. Easy to apply and durable, it creates a protective barrier that reduces moisture buildup and enhances visibility.

4. Windshield Tablets : Easy to use and highly effective, Windshield Tablets ensure a streak-free finish, enhancing your driving safety in heavy rain. These innovative tablets are designed to effortlessly dissolve in water, creating a powerful cleaning solution that removes dirt, grime, and water spots from your windshield.

5. Car Rust Protection Spray: Guard your car against the harsh monsoon elements with Rust Protection Spray. Specially formulated to prevent rust and corrosion, this spray creates a durable barrier that protects your vehicle's metal surfaces from moisture and humidity. Easy to apply and highly effective, it ensures that your car remains in pristine condition, even during the rainiest of days.

6. Mini vacuum cleaner : Designed to tackle the toughest dirt, mud, and moisture brought in by the rains, this portable device ensures your car interior stays clean and dry. Its ergonomic design allows for easy handling and storage, while its powerful suction capability efficiently removes debris from seats, carpets, and hard-to-reach areas. Perfect for quick clean-ups, the mini vacuum cleaner is an essential tool for a comfortable driving environment during the monsoon season.

The accessories prices listed below

PARK+ EXCLUSIVE RAKHI SALE : Organic Plantable Rakhis

This Raksha Bandhan, Park+ introduces a unique and eco-friendly way to celebrate with our exclusive collection of organic plantable rakhis. Each rakhi in this special collection is crafted from natural materials and embedded with seeds, allowing you to plant it after the celebration and watch it grow into a beautiful plant. This thoughtful and sustainable gift not only symbolizes the bond of love but also contributes to a greener planet. This collection includes:

1. Premium Crochet Thread rakhi

2. Clay Rakhis with seeds

3. Seed Paper Rakhis

Shop exclusive plantable rakhis on the Park+ app and make your festivities meaningful and memorable!

Click here to buy now: https://parkplus.io/app/shop/parkplus-store?active_tab=0&referer_source=notification

