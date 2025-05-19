Park+ Partners with ICICI Lombard to Launch Car Insurance

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 19: ICICI Lombard, India's leading private general insurance company has joined hands with Park+, India's leading auto-tech super app, to offer a seamless car insurance experience to Park+ users. This collaboration signifies the coming together of two industry giants to revolutionize motor insurance by offering convenience, reliability, and a digital process. With this collaboration, over 2 crore Park+ users will now have access to industry-best car insurance solutions in just a few clicks.

Owning a car is a significant milestone for millions of Indians, but the process of getting the right insurance often feels overwhelming. This partnership aims to eliminate the anxiety associated with purchasing motor insurance by offering a streamlined digital process. With ICICI Lombard's trusted solutions and Park+'s tech-driven platform, car owners can now safeguard their vehicles conveniently and affordably.

With its deep integration into car ownership, Park+ already connects with service centers across the country. This ensures a seamless claims process, allowing users to tie up their entire insurance journey-from issuance to claims-on one platform. By adding car insurance to its service portfolio, Park+ App has completed its digital car ownership ecosystem.

ICICI Lombard & Park+ Advantages:

* Hassle-free digital insurance issuance: Get your car insured within minutes

* Seamless claims process: Thanks to Park+'s integration with service centers across India, users benefit from a hassle-free experience during claims.

* Comprehensive motor insurance: Insurance solutions for both new and used cars, backed by ICICI Lombard's trusted expertise.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said, "At Park+ our main objective is to bring delight back to car ownership. As part of this endeavour, we have partnered with ICICI Lombard to unlock a simplified motor insurance experience for our users. We today host the largest community of car owners (2Cr car owners) on our app and wanted to enhance their potential/existing car ownership experience by making car insurance- simpler, easier and affordable. Our robust relationship with ICICI Lombard will allow us to unlock attractive car insurance offers and immediate approvals, all at one place- on the Park+ App. We will continue to invest our energies in enhancing the car ownership experience for car owners, throughout the life cycle of their car and look forward to partnering with other external stakeholders to support us in this endeavour."

Mr. Anand Singhi - Chief - Retail & Government Business, ICICI Lombard, said, "We are excited to partner with Park+ to transform the car insurance landscape in India. This collaboration not only enhances the convenience and efficiency of obtaining motor insurance but also empowers the millions of car owners within Park+'s vast community. With our trusted insurance solutions integrated into Park+'s digital platform, we are committed to providing a comprehensive, hassle-free experience that caters to the needs of both new and used car owners. Together, we aim to simplify the motor insurance journey, making it accessible and seamless for all."

Founded in 2019 by Amit Lakhotia, Park+ is a super app for car owners that solves the daily challenges faced by car owners - ranging from parking, FASTag management, car insurance, automated vehicle access control systems and EV charging stations. Backed by Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners, Park+ today hosts India's largest community of car owners on its platform. Park+ is present in 5000+ residential societies, 250+ offices and 50+ malls across 30+ Indian cities, including Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai.

