Parliamentary PAC meeting on EPCG Scheme scheduled today

New Delhi [India], September 29 : The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament is set to convene on Monday to deliberate on issues related to export promotion in India.

The agenda of the meeting includes a briefing by the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) followed by the oral evidence of representatives from the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Discussions will focus on the performance audit of the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme, as highlighted in C&AG Report No. 17 of 2024.

The EPCG Scheme is an Indian government initiative that allows exporters to import capital goods (machinery, equipment, etc.) at zero customs duty for pre-production, production, and post-production activities, provided they fulfill a specific Export Obligation. The scheme aims to boost the export of Indian goods and services by enhancing the manufacturing sector's competitiveness and reducing initial capital investment costs for exporters. The PAC's scrutiny is expected to examine the effectiveness, compliance, and impact of the scheme on the country's export performance.

This session marks an important step in strengthening parliamentary oversight of government initiatives aimed at promoting trade and supporting the manufacturing sector.

