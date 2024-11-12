Parmeshwar Metal Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE SME

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 12: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of Parmeshwar Metal Limited for IPO. The company is going public through an IPO for Setting up a new manufacturing facility at Dehgam, Gujarat for manufacturing of Bunched copper wire, Furnace renovation for copper melting, Working Capital Requirements and for General Corporate Purpose. The company will issue fresh equity shares of Up to 4100000 with a face value of Rs 10.

About Parmeshwar Metal Limited

Parmeshwar Metal Limited is ISO 9001:2015 certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing of copper wire and copper wire rods by recycling of copper scrap. The company's manufacturing facility is situated at Dehgam, Gujarat, India. The company manufactures copper wire rods that are ideally suited for a wide array of applications. These applications include power cables, building wires, transformers, the automotive industry, household cables as well as bare and enameled wires.

Company's product portfolio offers 1.6 MM, 8 MM, and 12.5 MM copper wire rods and each available tailored made to meet customer specifications. They have an in-house testing lab, for testing our raw materials and finished products to match the quality standards as specified and required by our customers.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited and the Registrar to the issue is Link Intime India Private Limited.

