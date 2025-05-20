Partial Knee Replacement: A Less Invasive Solution for Knee Pain

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: Knee pain can be life-limiting, making simple activities like walking, climbing stairs, or even getting out of bed a challenge. While total knee replacement is often recommended for severe arthritis, not all patients need a full knee replacement. For those with damage confined to one part of the knee, Partial Knee Replacement (UKA - Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty) offers an effective, less invasive alternative.

What is Partial Knee Replacement (UKA)?

A healthy knee has three compartmentsmedial (inner), lateral (outer), and patellofemoral (front, near the kneecap). In many patients, only one of these compartments is damaged due to osteoarthritis, while the rest of the knee remains healthy. UKA is a procedure that replaces only the affected compartment, preserving the natural knee structure.

Who Can Benefit from UKA?

Partial knee replacement is ideal for patients who:

- Have osteoarthritis limited to one compartment

- Experience persistent knee pain despite medication and therapy

- Have good range of motion and stable ligaments

- Want a quicker recovery compared to total knee replacement

It is not recommended for patients with severe arthritis affecting multiple compartments, ligament damage, or inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

Advantages of UKA over Total Knee Replacement

Compared to total knee replacement, UKA offers several benefits:

- Smaller incisions and minimal tissue disruption

- Faster recovery and shorter hospital stay

- Less pain and reduced need for pain medication

- More natural knee movement post-surgery

- Lower risk of complications

"Patients undergoing UKA experience a much quicker return to daily activities. Since only the damaged part of the knee is replaced, the procedure preserves more of the natural joint, leading to a more natural feel post-surgery," shares Dr SinuKumar Bhaskaran, Head Of Department, Joint Replacement & Orthopedic Services, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.

The Procedure: What to Expect

UKA is performed using advanced techniques that allow greater precision and better outcomes:

- Small incisions are made to access the affected knee compartment.

- The damaged cartilage and bone are removed.

- A specialized implant is placed to restore smooth joint movement.

- Healthy ligaments and cartilage remain untouched, preserving knee function.

Most patients start walking within a day or two with the help of a physiotherapist. Recovery is much faster than a total knee replacement, with many returning to routine activities within a few weeks.

Why Consider Partial Knee Replacement?

For patients with localized knee arthritis, Partial Knee Replacement (UKA) offers an effective, less invasive alternative to total knee replacement. With reduced recovery time, less pain, and a more natural knee function, it is an excellent choice for those looking to stay active with minimal surgical intervention.

If knee pain is affecting your daily life, consult an expert to see if UKA is the right solution for you. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can help you regain mobility and improve your quality of life!

