Parul Sevashram Hospital Empowers Staff with Mega Vaccination Drive during Infection Control Week Celebration

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 27: Parul Sevashram Hospital, a frontrunner in healthcare excellence, recently conducted a significant Mega Vaccination Drive as part of their observance of Infection Control Week. The theme for the 2023 Infection Prevention and Control week is "Celebrating the Fundamentals of Infection Prevention," which underscores the importance of reinforcing the foundational aspects of infection prevention. This year's theme emphasizes the role of infection prevention in safeguarding public health, particularly by averting healthcare-associated infections and various other infectious risks.

Healthcare workers, in particular, are exposed to elevated risks, including hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. In line with its commitment to safety, Parul Sevashram Hospital initiated a series of educational and awareness activities targeting staff, patients, and visitors. One of the prominent features of this initiative was a comprehensive mega vaccination drive focused on offering protection against Hepatitis B.

The hospital took a proactive stance in educating and immunizing its staff and medical practitioners against Hepatitis B, significantly reducing the risk of infection among these crucial personnel. The endeavor involved comprehensive education about the disease, its prevention, and the significance of vaccination.

In addition, the Infection Control Department led a multifaceted awareness campaign that emphasized the critical importance of universal precautions. Various aspects, including proper hand hygiene techniques, safe needle disposal, and the use of personal protective equipment like gloves and masks, were elucidated through informative video demonstrations.

Given the close proximity of healthcare workers to patients and infectious materials, the risk of exposure to vaccine-preventable diseases remains a concern. Maintaining adequate immunity through vaccination forms an indispensable component of infection control efforts within healthcare facilities. By optimizing the use of immunizing agents, the health of the staff is upheld, and patients are shielded from potential infection.

Ekta Modi, Chief Operating Officer at Parul Sevashram Hospital, underscored the hospital's unwavering commitment to staff and patient safety as a cornerstone of their Infection Control Program. She stressed that the consistent implementation of immunization programs significantly mitigates risks and fosters a culture of awareness and safety among the hospital's dedicated workforce.

Parul Sevashram Hospital continues to demonstrate its commitment to the highest standards of healthcare and infection prevention, setting a prime example for the industry and the community it serves.

To know more visit Parul Sevashram Hospital

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor