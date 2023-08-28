Parul Sevashram Hospital Garners Top Accolade as the Premier Medical Facility in Western India at National Healthcare Excellence Awards

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 28: Parul Sevashram Hospital's exceptional contributions to healthcare have been acknowledged and lauded with the prestigious Leading Hospital in the Western Zone award at the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, hosted by APAC News Network in New Delhi during the National Healthtech Innovation Conclave. This esteemed super speciality hospital has remained steadfast in its commitment to realize Universal Health Coverage, effectively achieving this goal by offering high-quality medical services at an affordable cost to all segments of society. The conclave, dedicated to celebrating innovation, patient satisfaction, and adept management, recognised several eminent healthcare institutions across India.

Notable mentions from Gujarat included U.N. Mehta, recognized as the Best Cardiology Institute, and Civil Hospital Ahmedabad, commended for its Best Dental Practices. Parul Sevashram Hospital proudly stood among these outstanding names. The award presentation was graced by Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Honorable Health Minister of Uttarakhand, and Dr. Deepa Malik (Padma Shri, Khel Ratna, and Arjuna Awardee).

The distinguished accolade was graciously received by Ekta Modi, the Chief Operating Officer of Parul Sevashram Hospital. Notably, Modi was also honoured as a featured speaker among other eminent healthcare leaders in a panel discussion on Healthcare 4.0. This encompassed discussions on the future of digital hospitals, the transformation of patient experiences, and operational management.

Parul Sevashram Hospital, recognized as the pioneering paperless medical college hospital in the nation, has revolutionized the patient journey within the healthcare ecosystem, yielding commendable levels of patient contentment. "Our hospital's digitization efforts, in harmony with the Digital India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coupled with our commitment to quality, have been instrumental in securing this award," stated Dr Geetika Patel, Medical Director at Parul Sevashram Hospital.

Affiliated with the Parul Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Parul Sevashram Hospital has etched a significant mark on the healthcare landscape through its groundbreaking contributions. It has successfully executed some of the most intricate surgeries in its state-of-the-art operating theatres. Bolstered by a team of highly skilled surgeons, medical technicians, nurses, and other experts, the hospital is equipped with cutting-edge facilities and advanced equipment that enhance patient care and contribute to saving lives.

