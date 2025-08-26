Paryushan 2025: A Living Festival of Forgiveness, Reflection and Renewal

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 26: In the sanctified atmosphere of the NSCI Dome, Worli, Mumbai, seekers from across the globe have gathered to immerse themselves in the sacred tide of Paryushan Mahaparva 2025.

This most venerated festival of the Jain tradition commenced on 20th August, and over the course of eight transformative days, it is uniting aspirants in a profound journey of devotion, reflection, and inner elevation.

With the blessings of Param Krupalu Dev and under the compassionate guidance of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, each dawn and dusk is unfolding as an opportunity to nurture the soul, deepen scriptural understanding, and rejoice in the eternal glory of Dharma.

Sacred Mornings

Every morning begins with the Snatra Puja at 7:30 am, a puja that commemorates the auspicious birth of Tirthankar Bhagwan. To stand amidst a sea of devotees counting above 8000, watching the rituals unfold with puja and heartfelt devotion, is to feel time dissolve into something eternal. On each day so far, the hall resonates with chants that rise like waves, washing over the assembly with reverence and joy.

From 8:30 to 10:00 am, the mornings carry seekers into the profound depth of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's discourses on the Natak Samaysaar - Samvar Dwar. This timeless composition by Shri Banarasidasji, where the nine fundamentals of Jainism converse with the soul as the central figure, feels alive in the Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's voice.

Evenings of Devotion and Celebration

As dusk descends, the Dome transforms again, this time into a stage of devotion, creativity, and celebration. The evenings begin with a special cultural presentation from 7:30 to 8:30 pm, followed by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's discourses. These sessions beautifully weave together expressions of bhakti and deep spiritual insight.

* On Day 1, the evening commenced with Vadhaviye Paryushan Mahaparva, a melodious offering that sang the glory of Jainism.

* Day 2 gifted us with a captivating drama, Ek Atmarasi ki Anokhi Kahani, based on the life of Pandit Banarasidasji, the very author of Natak Samaysaar. The play transported seekers into another era, where courage, intellect, and devotion coexisted in perfect balance.

* On Day 3, anticipation was fulfilled as the children of Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch offered Galaxy of Grace. Their innocence, coupled with heartfelt devotion, touched every soul present. The simplicity of their expression carried a power beyond words, reminding all that the light of faith shines brightest in pure hearts.

* On day 4, the evening celebration unfolded as Vidyatman - A New Era of Education with Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care. The atmosphere was alive with anticipation, and seekers witnessed a unique offering that highlighted the power of education to uplift lives.

* On day 5, seekers witnessed a celebration of extraordinary significance: the Janmotsav of Bhagwan Mahavir. As evening approached, seekers embraced the sanctified moment when Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji gently rocked the divine cradle, filling the place with an atmosphere of joy and reverence. The sacred cradle's rope was then passed through the seekers, allowing each devotee to hold it and share in this profound ritual, weaving together a collective bond of devotion and unity.

* And now, on Day 6, the celebration turns inward through "Jayveeray Sutra Parayan". This evening invites seekers into a prayerful atmosphere, a gentle space to reflect, recite, and immerse in the spirit of devotion.

Every cultural presentation so far has carried devotion in its own way, and tonight blossoms as a serene jewel of the Paryushan Mahaparv, guiding hearts into the depth of feeling and the stillness of true inner worship.

Pravachans Guiding the Soul

Each evening, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's discourses based on the writing of Shrimad Rajchandraji, titled "Cure the Disease of Transmigration", have been no less impactful.

On Day 1, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji revealed the "Dharma of the Dispassionate," urging seekers to rise above attachments and taste the purity of detachment.

On Day 2, the Pravachan illuminated the "Peaceful and Blissful Dharma," showing how inner calm naturally blossoms when one walks the path of truth.

On Day 3, His wisdom revolved around the "Two Essential Factors - Upadan and Nimitt", helping seekers recognise how The Guru's grace and personal effort work hand in hand on the path of liberation.

On Day 4, seekers gathered with deep anticipation for the discourse on The Glory of Satsang. The evening became a soulful reminder of how the company of the enlightened nurtures wisdom, strengthens faith, and transforms lives.

On Day 5, seekers gathered to absorb the discourse on Determining the Supreme Essence. The evening offered clarity on how to discern what is truly lasting amidst life's fleeting experiences.

Now, as Day 6 dawns, attention turns to the theme of Suffering of Worldliness.

The days ahead hold yet more treasures:

* Day 7 - Let Go of Lethargy

* Day 8 - Importance of the Guru's Command

Witnessing Grace in Action

What is most touching over these four days is the atmosphere itself that has an air of purity, devotion, and shared reverence. Every seeker, whether seasoned or new, seems carried by the same current of grace. It feels as though this Paryushan Mahaparv is not just being celebrated, but truly lived.

As devotees await tonight's cultural presentation and Pravachan, they are reminded that Paryushan is far more than an annual festival. It is a mirror, held gently before the soul, urging one to see beyond the world's distractions and to rediscover what lies within.

This is only Day 6, and two sacred days still lie ahead. There is yet a chance for every seeker, whether Jain or from any path, to step into this atmosphere of grace.

If you are searching for an impetus to your inner journey, this Paryushan Mahaparv is for you. Words can only point the way, as the true essence lies in experiencing it yourself.

