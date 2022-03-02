Passion Vista felicitates Regie C Bautista with 'The Global Icon 2021' award

celebrated the 3rd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with the most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition "The Global Icon 2021" which was launched virtually on January 31, 2022. This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

One of the women behind the Philippines' leading and most trusted news and entertainment channel - GMA, Regie C Bautista got felicitated with The Global Icon 2021 awards. She possesses the leadership skills that have taken her to the pinnacle of the media industry in the Philippines.

GMA Network is the Philippines' No. 1 media network. In a span of almost two decades, Regie rose from being an Assistant Vice President to Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategic Planning and Business Development and concurrent Chief Risk Officer and Head of Program Support at the multimedia conglomerate.

Recently, the Group formed GMA Ventures to focus on building a diversified portfolio. When Regie was announced as GMA Ventures' President/COO in 2021, it came as no surprise to anyone familiar with her career trajectory. With a proven track record of value creation, she was the most qualified person to take the project off the ground.

A quick learner throughout her life, Regie encountered her biggest lesson in childhood when Mt. Pinatubo erupted, and her family had to evacuate on the fly for survival. "Experiencing something like that at a young age forced me to face life a little braver," shares Regie.

Regie joined GMA in 2002 with five people in her team. Now, across corporate strategic planning, business development, risk management, media and on-air continuity management, marketing communications, creative services, and digital media, they have grown close to 200. "I remember being tasked to diagnose issues plaguing one department a few months into joining. Shortly after submitting the diagnosis and recommendations, I was tasked to lead that team. When online publishing and social media gained importance, I was also tasked to establish these for GMA," recalls Regie. It took grit, many late nights, and buckets of coffee, but Regie embraced the challenges and formed the building blocks to where she is now.

Of her innumerous recognitions, three that have had the most impact on her include: "1. Receiving the employee of the year award in my first year of working. I think that set me on a trajectory of always working hard and contributing in any way I can. 2. Later, I was also given something which was only awarded to the top 1% of worldwide employees. Receiving this was priceless. It told me that I am in step with the best across the globe and that gave me greater confidence in taking on bigger challenges. 3. Recently, the recognition of being one of the Top 50 Global Women to Watch Out for in 2022 by Titanium Magazine in Dubai. Again, being given a global platform to inspire young women, as well as to be recognized on a global scale alongside 49 other phenomenal women, is a privilege," she says.

Making an impact has always been a guiding principle in Regie's life: "I did not set out to be the president of a company - the advancement in my career was a consequence of the work that I put in. I have also been blessed with a great team, bosses who recognize talent and hard work, and parents who constantly inspire me to do more and be more."

As a child Regie loved solving puzzles, and she believes that is where her passion of finding solutions stems from. She would look at a problem from different angles, try different approaches, and wouldn't stop until she got to the solution. "In hindsight, I think it was this love for problem-solving, always embracing challenges, that gave me the edge in my career. The beauty of problem-solving is it involves both leaning into your expertise as well as learning new things as you search for solutions. You come out of the process knowing so much more than when you started," she explains.

Regie's passion has led her to an envious leadership position today. Admired by many young women who aspire to excel like her, Regie is a true woman of substance.

