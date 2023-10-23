Pat Cummins Announced as the Brand Ambassador for Carrera Eyewear

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 23: Carrera Eyewear, a part of the Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players, the iconic eyewear brand synonymous with pioneering design and outstanding quality - is proud to announce the appointment of Pat Cummins - Australian Test and One Day International Cricket Captain - as its Brand Ambassador.

Pat Cummins is much more than just one of Australia's greatest sportspeople, he embodies the Carrera spirit of continuously defying themselves and proudly approaching life standing out from the crowd. With an impressive career in international cricket that has seen him rise to the top of the sport, Pat is a perfect match for Carrera's commitment, blending contemporary lifestyle and sport attitude.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pat Cummins to the Carrera family," says Alberto Macciani, Safilo Global Head of Home Brands & Communication. "Pat has some incredible achievements in cricket, and he greatly embodies the Carrera DNA, always taking action for what he believes on and off-field. Carrera is globally recognized as one of most iconic eyewear brands with a contemporary and stylish approach, and we believe Pat Cummins demonstrates these qualities perfectly."

Pat Cummins has long been a fan of the brand and will be featured prominently in Carrera's upcoming campaigns in key countries showcasing the latest optical and sun Collections. "I'm honoured to be joining the Carrera family as Brand Ambassador and I'm excited to be in partnership with a brand that not only offers exceptional quality but is a globally recognised brand with a strong heritage and outstanding style. Moreover, I feel great in my Carrera's!" said Pat Cummins.

The campaign will commence in this month, to coincide with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. As part of the campaign, Pat Cummins will be featured wearing a selection of Carrera optical and sunwear styles.

Carrera is the flagship brand of Safilo Group, Italy. Synonymous with pioneering design and outstanding quality - Carrera is a statement brand since 1956 for people who live by their own rules, continuously defying themselves and proudly approaching life standing out from the crowd. Carrera Collection is composed by three main product families: CARRERA FLAG, the boldest expression of Carrera inspired by the archives with an eye on fashion and always one step ahead, CARRERA SIGNATURE, the brand's evolution combining classic shapes with a dash of urban lifestyle and CARRERA ACTIVE reinterpreting the brand's roots in sport with a street style attitude.

For more information, please visit www.carreraworld.com.

