Patachitra ART with Style by brand: “Wearswadeshi”

October 29: On 22nd November, Brand “Wearswadeshi” represented by its owner cum designer Mr.Sanjog Patnaik portrayed his new collection in the ongoing Damini Festival 2022 organized at Exhibition ground Bhubaneswar. This runway show was fantastically crafted with female models wearing the new Patachitra saree Collection from the brand, walking for the designer Mr. Sanjog Patnaik. The designs were very well accepted and appreciated by the audience. All the designs showcased on the runway were different from each other. The Chief Guest felicitated the Designer on stage for his beautiful designs. The Damini Fest 2022 is a very popular annual show which also includes a distinctive exhibition from weaver and brands from all over India. The designer said “he will bring many creative ideas clashed with our old traditional wear, so that it will give a fresh new dimension to the traditional wear. He said Patachitra art form fascinated him and that gave him the idea to start these kinds of apparels”.

Wearswadeshi is a 5 year old brand which deals with hand painted and handloom based apparels for women. The collections are loved by ladies from all over the world. The collections were quite unique in the sense, that it maintains the ethnicity with style. These products are classy as well as due to financial acceptability it caters to masses. They have collections from average budgeted clients to high profile clients. The brands have clients all over the world and with positive reviews the brand is trying to make more international flavor products keeping the base as handloom desi fabric. Wearswadeshi has join hands with FAWELLE for sponsoring a new show named “ODISHA DIVA”.

As this collection is from Odisha based design house, it mainly uses the very famous Patachitra art form, which is also the very own art form of Odisha. Patachitra art is mainly based on Vaisnav cult of Krishna, but to add modern flavor designers are adding various new themes to this art form. Odisha is also full of weavers whose silk’s and cotton fabric are quite unique and famous. These Handloom fabrics are used by the Wearswadeshi designers to design the unique range of westo-ethnic wear which comprises of Mini, midi, maxi dress, jumpsuits, Kaftan, Kurti, etc. Wearswadeshi brand is also going to participate in many multi brand events and exhibition to reach more clients.

“Wearswadeshi” is been started by Mr.Sanjog Patnaik, who designs his own collection and is a well appreciated designer in the fashion sphere of Odisha. They Sale there apparels through their online website Wearswadeshi.com as well as through other sales channel catering clients from all over the world.

Wearswadeshi Brand from Odisha is making a massive re-entry with its wide range of products in every segment. All products will be fresh and unique in its own way. There will be free delivery available all over India. It also offers a 7 days return policy, but after the quality product is not use. In some cases customized order is also possible. This is kept for client satisfaction as made to order products fit perfectly. At Wearswadeshi, Customer satisfaction is always a priority. Wearswadeshi also has Facebook, Instagram, and prompt Whatsapp for more customer support. The brand has large collection of colourful Sarees, Dupatta, Lehenga collection. This eco-friendly brand from Odisha with its tagline ”An impression of ethnic Beauty” creates support for the Odisha weaver community as well as the artesian of Odisha. It has a sparkling future that is forming it into an aristocratic brand.

