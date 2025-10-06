Patel Retail Limited Appoints Mr Sanjeev Kumar Nigam as New Chief Executive Officer for Its Spices Brand, Indian Chaska

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), a diversified retail and food processing company, has appointed Mr Sanjeev Kumar Nigam as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indian Chaska, the flagship brand of Patel Retail Limited, effective October 05, 2025. With this appointment, the company aims to strengthen Indian Chaska's growth journey and expand the brand's presence pan-India.

Mr Nigam brings over 24 years of diverse experience in Sales, Business Development, Modern Trade, General Trade, Institutional Sales, HoReCa, E-Commerce, and Market Expansion. He has consistently delivered strong revenue growth, profitability, and market leadership in the FMCG and retail sectors. His proven track record includes senior leadership roles at Shreya Agro Foods Ltd., Jalaram Healthcare (Cloud 9), Rasna International, Emami Ltd., Dabur India, and others, where he successfully scaled businesses across India and overseas markets.

This appointment marks a key step in strengthening Patel Retail's leadership team to accelerate growth and expand its retail footprint.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr Sanjeev Kumar Nigam to our leadership team at Indian Chaska under Patel Retail. His deep expertise in sales strategy, retail expansion, and brand building will be pivotal in advancing our growth vision. As we continue to scale our store network and strengthen our integrated food processing business, Mr Nigam's leadership will help us drive market penetration, enhance customer engagement and deliver sustained value to our stakeholders while steering Indian Chaska's journey towards pan-India growth."

