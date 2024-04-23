Pathik Shah, Brewing Jivraj9 Tea’s success in India and overseas

Pathik Shah has emerged as a pivotal figure in the journey of Jivraj9 Tea, a name synonymous with quality and taste, and one of the most popular tea brands in Gujarat. As Executive Director of Jivraj9 Tea, he is continuing the rich legacy founded by his grandfather late Shri Suresh Shah and his father Viren Shah.

Pathik Shah, who has a Master's degree in International Business from Regent Business College London, oversees the group's business domestically and internationally. He actively shapes and implements global business strategies while delving into the intricacies of tea blending, ensuring excellence and a consistent standard in the product quality.

Pathik Shah attributes the success of Jivraj9 Tea to a blend of personal strengths that drive the business forward. Emphasising teamwork, adherence to deadlines, and a penchant for adopting new technologies and techniques, he underscores the importance of quality consciousness and multitasking in modern business.

Today, Jivraj9 Tea Group boasts a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Surat equipped with automated tea blending machines and packaging machines. The plant has a production capacity of 20 million kilograms per annum.

“At Jivraj9 Tea, our journey is guided by a commitment to quality, innovation, and tradition. We aspire not only to meet but exceed our customers’ expectations while upholding the legacy entrusted to us by our predecessors and passing on our values to the next generation,” says Pathik Shah.

At the heart of Jivraj9 Tea's success is a commitment to quality and taste. Specialising in Crush-Tear-Curl (CTC) Leaf tea, the brand prioritises flavour, aroma, colour, and taste, sourced meticulously from the finest tea estates of Assam and curated by skilled artisans.

Looking forward, Pathik Shah has ambitious milestones for Jivraj9 Tea. He aims to propel the group to an annual revenue of Rs. 1,000 crore and secure a position among the top four national tea brands. He is also committed to focusing on the international market and aims to grow the group's exports by four times to touch Rs. 100 crore.

Pathik Shah is committed to leading Jivraj9 Tea towards greater heights while staying true to its roots of excellence and integrity.

