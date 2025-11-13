Patil Automation Post Robust H1 Performance; PAT grows 23 percent

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a comprehensive industrial automation solutions provider catering to both automotive and non-automotive sectors, has announced strong financial performance for the fiscal first-half ended September 30, 2025. The Pune-based company reported 23% increase in net profit to Rs 7.53 crore, while total income grew 21.6% to Rs 73.55 crore.

H1 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 73.55 Cr, YoY growth of 21.60%

* EBITDA of ₹ 12.96 Cr, YoY growth of 24.29%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 17.62%, YoY growth of 38 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 7.53 Cr, YoY growth of 22.97%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 10.23%, YoY growth of 11 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 4.27, YoY growth of 5.54%

Recent Key Business Highlights

Commenting on the performance Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director, Patil Automation Limited said, "The first half of the year has been very encouraging for Patil Automation. The company delivered healthy growth in revenue and profits, supported by strong execution and steady demand across key customer segments. Improved efficiencies and a sharper focus on delivery timelines helped strengthen operating performance, reflecting the growing trust our customers have placed in Patil's automation solutions.

Patil Automation continues to scale its business at a steady pace, backed by a strong order book and increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing. The company is confident that the opportunities ahead are significant and is well-positioned to build on this momentum through innovation, new customer wins, and a commitment to quality and performance."

