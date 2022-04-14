Pavitra, A Gospel Song devoted to the 'Joy of Giving' to release on The Auspicious Day of Resurrection

Music is a mediator between the spirit and soul, together as an entity binding all. Pavitra is a sacred gospel song sung by enormously talented 10- year old Adwita Amit Kamle, daughter of Gospel Maestro Dr Amit Kamle, who is also the composer, lyricist, scenarist and director of this worship song. The song is all set to be released on the Easter Sunday, also known as the Resurrection day and will be available on A.K.International Tourism's official YouTube channel and other major audio streaming platforms.

The music video is inspired by Jesus Christ and the notion of "True joy lies in giving without any expectation of receiving something in return. An act of giving brings happiness".

Adwita Amit Kamle, the leading singer of Pavitra shows kindness in different and unique ways in the video, spreading the message of goodwill and the joy of giving.

The prodigy singer Adwita feels very grateful to be a part of "Pavitra". She has described her feelings in a pure form and says,'' Dad's compositions are very beautiful and soul touching and the words are carefully written. I'm extremely proud to be a part of the 'Pavitra' song."

Dr Amit Kamle has released a lot of gospel songs that hold biblical lyrics and has a great tune to them. The composer has already worked with prominent personalities and legends of the music industry. This talented artist is now working with Udit Narayan and is all set to release yet another special song which will be released in May 2022.

Singer, Adwita Kamle has already composed 1 song as a leading artist to date. Her musical journey took flight with her debut song "Yahova". The song was released worldwide on the auspicious occasion of Yom Kippur, also known as Day of Atonement.

The holy gospel music composer Dr Kamle says, "There is more joy in giving than receiving and everyone should have a selfless attitude towards community development. That's the message of our song Pavitra. Adwita's voice has innocence and purity which was required for this song and she has sung it extremely well and I am very proud of her."

A.K.International Tourism has created a music platform "Glorify Christ" which is the brainchild of Dr Amit Kamle himself. A.K International tourism is the only gospel music platform in India to create gospel music in Hindi, Marathi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Khasi, Nagamese and even Hebrew.

A.K. International Tourism is a dedicated Christian tour agency for organizing Christian pilgrimage tours to Israel, Jordan and Egypt for Christian (Protestants and Catholics) believers, churches, fellowships, ministries, prayer groups and families.

Kindness is for every moment of every day, it's a habit, a lifestyle, a continual practice. Kindness is for absolutely everyone. Be kind to someone today and every day and understand that Jesus is your only way, truth, life. "The teaser of the "Pavitra" song is already out on YouTube with glimpses of the full music video.

Stream the Music Video on YouTube:

This story is provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor