Pavitra Vivah's Maharashtra Wedding Festival 2.0: Band, Baaja & Economy Unite to Foster 'Wed in India', Mass Wedding, Matchmakings, and Second Marriages

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Pavitra Vivah, an esteemed Marathi matrimony portal from Sou. Kulkarni Marriage Bureau with a legacy spanning over 40 years, is hosting the 2nd edition of the 'Maharashtra Wedding Festival', a three-day extravaganza showcasing the cultural vibrancy of weddings, thriving economy behind the big fat Indian weddings, job creation, safeguarding of traditional arts and crafts while promoting the Government of India's flagship initiative, 'Wed In India'.

The Grand Wedding Show will take place at BMC Ground, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar (W) from 23rd to 25th Feb offering Mumbaikars a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends in wedding fashion, discover innovative wedding planning ideas, and connect with renowned vendors from across Maharashtra.

As a pioneering force in fostering meaningful unions, Pavitra Vivah is presenting a festival that not only celebrates love but also addresses diverse aspects of matrimony.

The Maharashtra Wedding Festival promises to be a unique experience with a variety of events catering to different segments of society.

A poignant celebration of love transcending economic barriers, underscoring the inclusivity and the essence of 'Wed In India' will be displayed at the 'Mass Wedding' where couples from the underprivileged community from nearby areas of Raigad, Palghar, Thane districts will get married.

The festival encompasses a diverse range of events spanning 3 days, including match-making meets tailored for business owners, individuals seeking second marriages with 'Punha Navyane, Navya Dilane', and those exploring inter-caste alliances with 'Natyanchi Navi Navlai'. Expert-led marriage counselling workshops curated as 'Lagnaadhi Bolu Kahi', 'Thoda Tuza Thoda Maza', enlightening panel discussions with celebrity couples.

The event also intends to bring Marathi EDM music at the forefront with a captivating performance by the band Kratex titled 'Public Halad', who is all set to do their maiden show in Mumbai, another music show all set to enthrall Mumbaikars will be 'Julun Yeti Reshimgathi' which will add depth and insight to the wedding vibes the festival plans to spread.

One of the unique highlights is a fashion show titled 'Walk for Wedding' spotlighting the talent & sheer hard work of blue-collared workers like Caterers, Florists, Security, Lightmen, etc from the wedding industry, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the Indian wedding industry which is witnessing a robust recovery, growing at an annual rate of 7-8% which has touched $75 billion in the 2023-24 wedding season, marking a significant rebound from pandemic impacts. Given India's huge wedding economy, a preference for local destinations will prove to be a huge boost.

Rushikesh Kadam, Director, Pavitravivah.com shares,"Pavitra Vivah's 'Maharashtra Wedding Festival is more than just an event; it is a reflection of the diversity, resilience, and inclusivity inherent in Indian weddings. Beyond being a celebration of love, today weddings emerge as beacons for economic growth within the community, symbolizing not only the union of two individuals but also the harmonious collaboration of various talents, contributing to a flourishing local economy."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor