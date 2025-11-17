Pavna Industries Limited has further Acquires 4.33 acres of adjoining land, creating continuous expansion of its landholding near Jewar Airport.

Pavna Industries Limited (NSE: PAVNAIND, BSE: 543915), a leading manufacturer of high-quality automotive components catering to diverse vehicle segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles has announced the acquisition of an additional 4.33 acres of land in close proximity to the Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

This acquisition is a continuation of the Company's earlier purchase of 1.89 acres & 4.96 acres in August 2025 and 4.64 acres in July 2025, forming a contiguous land parcel and marking the next step in Pavna's long-term strategy of capacity building and infrastructure development.

Management Comment:

Commenting on this development, Mr. Swapnil Jain, Managing Director, Pavna Industries Ltd. said:

“This latest land acquisition reinforces the strategic momentum we have built in the Jewar region. As we continue to consolidate our presence through contiguous expansion, we are laying the groundwork for a manufacturing ecosystem that is both future-ready and innovation-driven.”

“With this growing land parcel, we are strengthening the platform for long-term capacity creation, technology integration, and operational advancement. This step reflects our focused approach to building scalable infrastructure that supports our growth ambitions and enhances value for our customers and stakeholders.”

About Pavna Industries Limited:

Pavna Industries Limited, formerly known as Pavna Locks Limited, was incorporated on April 19, 1994. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing wide range of reliable and high quality automotive parts for reputed OEMs serving different vehicle segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles. PAVNA is a well-established company in the South Asian automotive industry, with long history of innovation, technology, manufacturing and market leadership spanning over 50 years.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor