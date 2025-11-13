Pavna Industries Limited Reports Robust Q2FY26 Performance, Announces Strategic R&D Expansion and JV Formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Pavna Industries Limited today announced its quarterly and annual results, highlighting a strong rebound in profitability and sustained top-line growth. In Q2FY26, the company posted net sales of Rs 74.15 crore, up from Rs 60.40 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 23 percent sequential increase. The company also delivered a turnaround in profitability, reporting a net profit of Rs 1.68 crore in Q2FY26 versus a net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in Q1FY26, an impressive 198 percent improvement. For the six months ended H1FY26, Pavna posted net sales of Rs 134.55 crore, with a net loss of Rs 0.04 crore, underscoring the trajectory toward sustained profitability. On an annual basis, the company reported net sales of Rs 308.24 crore and net profit of Rs 8.04 crore for FY25, reflecting steady operational momentum.

In a bold strategic move to significantly enhance its technological prowess and market footprint, Pavna Industries Limited unveiled two major initiatives. First, the company announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art R&D Centre in Noida, dedicated to advancing electronic components, lock systems, and switches to elevate Pavna's product sophistication for the evolving automotive market. Second, Pavna formed PAVNA SMC PRIVATE LIMITED, an 80:20 joint venture with Smartchip Microelectronics Corp., incorporated on November 5, 2025, aimed at driving collaboration and expanding capabilities in advanced components and smart automotive solutions.

Additionally, Pavna Industries Limited has undergone a 10-for-1 stock split, effective with the ex-date of Monday, September 01, 2025. Existing shareholders holding one share at face value Rs 10 will receive ten shares at a face value of Re 1 each, aligning the stock with market dynamics and broadening accessibility for investors.

Pavna Industries Limited, formerly Pavna Locks Limited, has grown into a leading manufacturer of high-quality automotive components for a diverse vehicle portfolio, including passenger cars, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. With over five decades of manufacturing experience, Pavna supplies critical components such as ignition switches and fuel tank caps to major OEMs including Bajaj, Honda, and TVS. State-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Aligarh, Aurangabad, and Pantnagar support efficient service delivery, complemented by a growing international footprint in markets such as Italy and the United States. The company's ongoing commitment to innovation is driven by robust in-house R&D and strategic partnerships, including its joint venture with Sunworld Moto Industrial Co., positioning Pavna to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global automotive components landscape.

